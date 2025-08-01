TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 1 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Friday, August 1, 2025 (Fort Wayne active roster to 28 players, 4 on injured list):

- Right-Handed Miguel Mendez, Right-Handed Pitcher Garrett Hawkins, Right-Handed Pitcher Eric Yost, and Catcher Oswaldo Linares transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Outfielder Kasen Wells (uniform No. 12), Shortstop Chase Valentine (uniform No. 36), Shortstop Zach Evans (uniform No. 34), and Catcher Lamar King Jr. (uniform No. 33) transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

- Shortstop Jonathan Vastine (uniform No. 16) assigned to Fort Wayne

- 1st Baseman/Outfielder Kaden Hollow updated uniform No. 5

Fort Wayne TinCaps (48-50, 17-16) vs. Great Lakes Loons (53-44, 19-13)

Friday, August 1 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 99 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-8, 5.43 ERA) vs. RHP Payton Martin (4-2, 4.15 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for the 10th time this season in their 2-0 loss Thursday night to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Thursday's trade deadline saw a flurry of moves impact the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Leo De Vries and Brandon Butterworth were a part of trades bringing in four MLB players for the Padres from the Athletics and Orioles, and four more 'Caps got the call to Double-A on Friday. Garrett Hawkins, Miguel Mendez, Eric Yost, and Oswaldo Linares are heading to San Antonio as a result of the Padres making five trades, involving 22 total players.

PACK THE HOUSE: Thursday night drew the second-largest crowd of the 2025 season at Parkview Field, with 8,009 fans packing the seats. It trails the July 3 celebration in Fort Wayne, which drew 8,825 fans against Lansing, as the biggest turnout this season, with both games finishing under 2:15.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap outfielder Jakob Marsee received his call to the big leagues on Friday with the Miami Marlins. Following his debut, Marsee will become the 235th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their Major League debut. Marsee was a 6th-round pick by the Padres out of Central Michigan in 2022 and spent part of 2023 in Fort Wayne. With the 'Caps, Marsee was a .273 hitter in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors. The Padres traded Marsee to the Marlins as part of the Luis Arraez trade on May 4, 2024.

THANK YOU, EL MUTANTE: Thursday morning, the San Diego Padres announced the trade of MLB's No. 3 prospect, shortstop Leo De Vries, along with three pitching prospects, to the Athletics for pitchers Mason Miller and JP Sears. In 82 games with the TinCaps, De Vries slashed .245/.357/.410 with 31 extra-base hits (19 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR) and 46 RBI while walking 14.1% of the time. De Vries completed the third cycle in franchise history and tied a franchise record with 8 RBI on April 22. At the end of the month, Leo received back-to-back Midwest League Player of the Week honors before winning the Midwest League Player of the Month award for April. He is the fifth player in franchise history to win the award. On Saturday, July 12, De Vries became the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in a Futures Game. He is also the only player in Fort Wayne franchise history to have two four-walk performances.

RESHUFFLE THE DECK: With all of the movement on Thursday across the Padres organization, the MLB.com Top 30 prospect list has shuffled. Fort Wayne right-hander Isaiah Lowe is now ranked No. 8 in the system, with Kai Roberts (No. 20), Rosman Verdugo (No. 21), and Clark Candiotti (No. 24) getting bumped up as well. Outfielder Braedon Karpathios (No. 27), relief pitcher Josh Mallitz (No. 29), and two-way player Sean Barnett (No. 30) enter the list. Newly called-up catcher Lamar King Jr. (No. 11) is another ranked prospect in the system who joins this TinCap roster.

MENDEZ MAGIC: After giving up an unearned run in the second, TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez struck out seven across six frames on Thursday night. Mendez won five of his last six starts with Fort Wayne and had a 0.51 ERA (2 ER, 35 1/3 IP) with 35 strikeouts in that stretch to end his time with the TinCaps.

MENDEZ THIS SEASON: Across 12 starts since being promoted to Fort Wayne on May 9, the 23-year-old ends with a 1.32 ERA, which leads High-A amongst arms with 35-plus innings pitched. His 70 strikeouts are 2nd. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph 11 times this season, and he has struck out at least five batters in 13 of his 15 total starts. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.6% (81-274) of the batters faced. Last Thursday, Mendez leaped from unranked in MLB.com's Top 30 Padres prospects to No. 7, the highest jump of any player, and is now No. 4. He allowed four earned runs across his final nine starts in Fort Wayne. Mendez joins Garrett Hawkins, Eric Yost, and Oswaldo Linares amongst the TinCaps being promoted to Double-A San Antonio.

SET STARTERS: TinCaps starting pitching had its best month of the season in July. Across 24 starts, Fort Wayne ranked 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (2.99), innings pitched (114 1/3), WHIP (1.19), and K/BB ratio (2.74), while ranking 3rd in walks allowed (34). The unit also sat 4th in wins (6). The rotation led the league with seven quality starts last month.

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins secured his 8th win of the season in his final outing with the club before being moved up to Double-A San Antonio on Friday. He retired each of the last 21 batters he has faced and did not allow a run in his last 34 innings across his previous 26 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball since 2014 and the longest in franchise history. Phil Klein is the last player to match the mark, converting 35 straight scoreless innings across two levels of the Phillies organization. The mark breaks Colby Blueberg's previous Fort Wayne record (28 IP) from 2015. Hawkins has a 1.43 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP while opponents are batting just .116 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Hawkins struck out 18 of the last 38 batters he's faced (47.3%). Across the streak, he has struck out 46 with a .091 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for first in the league in appearances (32), is tied for 3rd in the league in saves (8), is tied for first in wins (8), and is 2nd amongst relievers in strikeouts (60). His 37.0 K% is 3rd amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.







