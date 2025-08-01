Loons Top TinCaps, 9-2, Martin Extends Starters' Scoreless Inning Streak to 23
August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (54-44) (20-13) scored nine runs on 11 hits and squelched the Fort Wayne TinCaps offense (48-51) (17-17) in a 9-2 win on a 74-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Parkview Field.
- Payton Martin tossed five scoreless innings, striking out four. The right-hander extended the scoreless inning streak for Loons' starters to 23. The Dodgers' No. 21 prospect tossed his third 5+ inning scoreless performance of 2025.
- Great Lakes added two in the first, the 38th game where they've scored in the opening frame. Eduardo Quintero doubled home a run, and Elijah Hainline added a sac fly. Hainline's first of two RBI.
- Kendall George stole five bases and reached five times. He swiped second in the first, fifth, sixth, and seventh. He took third base in the fifth and was plated by a Zyhir Hope sac fly to center field.
- The Loons tallied five runs in the seventh. They earned three walks facing Fort Wayne's Eiker Huizi. Logan Wagner provided an RBI double, Elijah Hainline singled home a run, and later stole third base, scoring on an error. Frank Rodriguez brought home two with an RBI single to punctuate the frame and oust Huizi.
- The TinCaps two runs were posted in the sixth. Reynaldo Yean walked four, permitting an RBI single to Rosman Verdugo. Joseilyn Gonzalez inherited bases loaded and induced a flyout.
- Joe Vetrano doubled twice, driving home a run in the fourth inning.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons converted five double plays, including a 6-4-3 to end the contest. The five tied a franchise record. It was the fifth instance of five double plays being turned in a single game. The last time was April 19th, 2015, a 4-1 road win against the South Bend Cubs.
Up Next
Great Lakes has a chance to take the series tomorrow, Saturday, August 2nd. The first pitch is 7:05 pm.
