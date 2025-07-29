Loons Shut down TinCaps 6-0, Hope Homers and Bruns Earns First Pro Win

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (52-43) (18-12) earned their fifth shutout win of 2025 and took their eighth in the last nine played, a 6-0 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (47-49) (16-15) on a hot 90-degree sunny Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

- Maddux Bruns earned the first win of his professional career, tossing five scoreless innings. The left-hander stranded five TinCaps on base, striking out three.

- Cameron Decker had a three-hit night, driving in the first two Loons runs. Both times, he plated Eduardo Quintero. Decker delivered a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. It is Decker's third multi-RBI game in his 21st game as a Loon.

- Kendall George stole two bases, now with 17 in his last nine games played. He stole second and third, with an error at third base assisting him home to make it 4-0 in the seventh inning.

- The Loons tallied three in the seventh, two off the bat of Zyhir Hope. After Quintero earned his second single, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect smoked a ball 391 feet with an exit velocity of 111 mph. Hope's laser homer is his third post all-star break.

- Six through eight in the Great Lakes lineup each had a hit. Joe Vetrano supplied an RBI single in the sixth.

- The Loons' bullpen permitted four base runners in four innings. Evan Shaw tossed two scoreless, adding two punchouts. Joel Ibarra worked around two walks with a Zyhir Hope outfield assist, burning a runner at third. Christian Ruebeck struck out two in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

With an 8-2 mark in their last 10, this is Great Lakes' best 10-game stretch of 2025.

Up Next

The Loons and TinCaps are back tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.