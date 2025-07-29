Captain of the Week (7/22-7/27): Jackson Humphries

July 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of July 22-27, Lake County is recognizing LHP Jackson Humphries as its 16th Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

Humphries, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, pitched a High-A-best 5.2 innings versus the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, July 26. The southpaw did not record a decision, allowing just one run on one hit, while throwing five strikeouts to just two walks in an eventual 5-2 Captains win. This performance included a perfect first three innings of work.

So far this season, Humphries is tied for the Midwest League lead with 19 starts. Among High-A pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched this year, he leads the Midwest League and ranks second in High-A with a .181 opposing batting average. The Willow Spring, North Carolina native also ranks fifth on the Captains with 72 strikeouts and 74.0 innings pitched this season.

Humphries was assigned to Lake County's 2025 Opening Day roster after spending the 2024 campaign with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats. The left-hander ranked tied for second in the Carolina League with 23 starts, while tying the Lynchburg team lead with 97 strikeouts and ranking fourth on the Hillcats with 79.0 innings pitched last year.

Humphries, originally a Campbell University commit, was selected by the Guardians in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Fuquay-Varina HS (NC). He helped the Bengals win the 2021 NCHSAA 4A State Championship over Reagan HS (NC), a team which featured current Captains teammates LHP Josh Hartle, MLB Pipeline's No. 22 Guardians prospect, and OF Tommy Hawke.

In 57 appearances (56 starts) with the Guardians organization, Humphries has tallied three wins, a 4.66 ERA, 241 strikeouts to 136 walks, and a .219 opposing batting average in 210.1 innings pitched across the ACL Guardians (2023), Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (2023-24), and Lake County (2024-present).

Humphries will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will embark on a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. from Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton, Wisconsin.

