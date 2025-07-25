Captains' Strong Hitting and Pitching Defeat Lugnuts 8-2

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-12, 50-43) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (11-16, 47-46) by a final score of 8-2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

It was once again a combination of incredible pitching and hitting that led the Captains to their fourth straight victory.

Three Captains pitchers combined to allow just two runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking just three.

Offensively, Lake County recorded double-digit hits in its fourth straight game, plating eight runs on 10 hits.

Captains LF Esteban González got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI triple. A batter later, 3B Juan Benjamin plated González with a sacrifice fly to give Lake County an early 2-0 advantage.

In the home half of the fourth, SS Jose Devers drove in a run with another sacrifice fly for the Captains to make it a 3-0 contest.

Two more runs would come across for Lake County in the following inning thanks to an RBI single off the bat of CF Nick Mitchell and an RBI double from 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 8 Guardians prospect. The pair of hits extended the Captains' lead to 5-0.

Lansing would score its lone two runs of the night with a two-run home run from RF Jared Dickey in the top of the sixth inning. Dickey's second two-run home run in two games narrowed the Lugnuts' deficit to 5-2. Lansing's only additional hit was a single from 3B Tommy White, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Athletics prospect, in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the sixth, González would drive home another insurance run with Lake County's third sacrifice fly of the ballgame, giving the Captains a 6-2 edge.

Lake County would round out the game's scoring in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run double from Devers. The 22-year-old's Midwest League-leading 27 th double of the season put the Captains ahead 8-2.

LHP Josh Hartle (W, 7-2), MLB Pipeline 's No. 22 Guardians prospect, earned the victory on the mound for Lake County, improving to a remarkable 7-2. The southpaw shined with five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk, while throwing two strikeouts in 59 pitches (42 strikes).

RHP Robert Wegielnik then threw five strikeouts in two innings out of the Captains bullpen, allowing two runs on one hit.

Finally, RHP Tyler Naquin would go on to shut the door for Lake County, pitching scoreless and hitless eighth and ninth innings of relief. The former eight-year MLB outfielder secured his second straight appearance of two scoreless, hitless innings pitched, permitting just two baserunners on a fielding error by Velazquez to begin the eighth inning and a walk in the top of the ninth.

Lansing RHP Jake Garland (L, 4-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season, surrendering two runs on one hit, while throwing four strikeouts to two walks in 2.2 innings of work.

The fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be ERAS Night and Fireworks Friday at the ballpark, where Lake County will host a postgame fireworks show. The Captains will also suit up as MiLB's 121 st team, the Malmö Oat Milkers. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez extended his on-base streak to 19 games on Thursday night. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) is batting .351 (27-for-77) with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, nine walks, and a 1.003 OPS during this span.

- LHP Josh Hartle threw a pair of strikeouts in five scoreless innings on Thursday night. The 22-year-old out of Wake Forest leads the Midwest League with 27 strikeouts and 20.2 innings pitched this month, while ranking third in ERA (1.74), WHIP (0.92), and opposing batting average (.164).

- RHP Tyler Naquin worked two scoreless, hitless innings of relief on Thursday night. The 34-year-old owns a 0.61 ERA over his last 12 appearances with Lake County and the ACL Guardians, permitting just one hit and one run during this span.

- INF Jose Devers went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI on Thursday night. The Samaná, Dominican Republic native leads High-A with 41 extra-base hits and 27 doubles this year.







