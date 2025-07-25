Whitecaps Drop Thursday Contest to Chiefs

PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps took a big early lead but were unable to hold on as part of a 9-5 loss to the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

The Whitecaps jumped all over Peoria for the second straight night - this time in the second inning when they plated five runs to take a commanding lead, but Peoria's bullpen dominated as the Chiefs offense reeled off nine unanswered runs to pick up their first win of the series and snap the Whitecaps five-game winning streak.

West Michigan got out to a lead for the third straight game of the series when Patrick Lee lined an RBI-single to give the 'Caps a 1-0 advantage in the second inning. Later in the frame, second baseman Jack Penney drilled his third home run of the season - his first since returning from the Injured List - to open a 5-0 edge. The 'Caps watched Peoria slowly chip away at their lead, beginning in the third when back-to-back RBI-doubles from Jon Jon Gazdar and Ryan Campos brought West Michigan's lead to 5-3. In the fifth, the Chiefs struck for three more runs and took the lead when designated hitter Graysen Tarlow ripped a go-ahead, two-run single to give Peoria a 6-5 lead - in the sixth, shortstop Anyelo Encarnacion, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the top of the inning, blasted his first home run of the season as a member of the Chiefs, which also marked his first base hit since arriving from Single-A. In the seventh, the 'Caps mounted a rally with runners at second and third with two out, but couldn't convert before Peoria tallied two insurance runs in the bottom of the frame, featuring a ground-rule, RBI-double by outfielder Won-Bin Cho to extend the lead to 9-5 and end the scoring in the contest. It marks just the second time the Whitecaps lost a five-run lead in a defeat this season, with the only other occurrence coming against Fort Wayne on May 15.

The Whitecaps fall for the first time since July 13 and see their record drop to 18-9 in the back half, while the Chiefs jump to 12-15 in the second half and 38-54 on the year. Tanner Jacobson (5-4) teamed up with Tyler Bradt to throw 5.1 scoreless innings - 2.2 of which belonged to Jacobson to collect his fifth win of the season. Joe Adametz (1-4) gave up four runs in 2.1 innings to take his fourth loss of the year. The Chiefs were at their best with two outs, going 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and scoring eight of their nine runs with two outs in an inning. Penney led the Whitecaps offense with a 2-for-5 performance with a homer and three RBI in a losing cause.

