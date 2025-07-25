Crowell Cruises to Eight K's, Pontooners Sail to 5-1 Win and Sixth Straight Victory

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (50-42) (16-11) pitching was smooth sailing, striking out 13 Beloit Sky Carp (45-48) (15-12) in a 5-1 victory on an 82-degree sunny Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Wyatt Crowell struck out the side in the first and eight overall, matching a season-best. The left-hander allowed no earned runs and permitted only one walk.

- The Pontooners' offense tallied a run in four of eight innings. Zyhir Hope, Logan Wagner, and Cameron Decker all walked to load the bases. Joe Vetrano scored two with a bloop single to shallow left field that fell in between three defenders.

- Kendall George added his seventh stolen base of the series and 52nd overall in the second inning. The Dodgers' No. 11 prospect doubled aboard, swiped third and scored after a throwing error from catcher Connor Caskenette.

- Vetrano, who reached three times in the contest, singled to start the fourth. Jake Gelof smoked a double 107 mph to centerfield that one hopped the wall and made it 4-0. Cameron Decker added the final run on a sac fly in the eighth.

- The Great Lakes' bullpen added five strikeouts. Joel Ibarra worked around a leadoff double for a scoreless inning. Nicolas Cruz now has 9.2 innings as a Loon in his career, all scoreless. The right-hander went two tonight. Christian Ruebeck struck out the side in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes earned their 12th win of July, matching the total from June with still five games to go.

Up Next

