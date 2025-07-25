Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 25, 2025 l Game #91 (26)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (13-14, 35-58) at Dayton Dragons (8-17, 29-61)

RH Brooks Caple (3-4, 6.58) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.29)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 7, South Bend 4. John Michael Faile had two hits including a home run and three runs batted in as the Dragons snapped an eight-game losing streak. Dayton led 4-1 after three innings before South Bend's Carter Trice hit two home runs and drove in three to tie the game at 4-4. The Dragons jumped back in front with three in the bottom of the sixth and shutout the Cubs over the final three innings. Irvin Machuca pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Best in Class: Day Air Ballpark finished first in a Newsweek fan poll selecting the "Best Single-A Ballpark." The Dragons currently rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in attendance per home date (7,740), trailing only Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Dragons have led the Single-A classification in attendance for each of their 24 years of operation.

Transactions: Catcher Ryan McCrystal has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona Beach, where he had batted .296, 4 HR, 48 RBI in 66 games.

Player Notes:

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 13 games with the Dragons, going 13 for 34 (.382) with an OPS of .867.

Ariel Almonte has three consecutive multi-hit games, going 7 for 12 (.583) with two doubles. On Thursday, Almonte raised his average on the year to .202, jumping above the .200 mark for the first time in 2025.

Draft Signings and Notes: The Reds have signed their top 14 selections and 16 of their top 17 in the 2025 draft including first round pick Steele Hall, a 17-year-old shortstop from Alabama. Every Reds true first round pick over the last 14 years has eventually played for the Dragons including the 2024 first rounder, Chase Burns, who is now with the Reds.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, July 26 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Kenten Egbert (3-7, 5.54) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76)

Sunday, July 27 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







