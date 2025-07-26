Tipp City's Kenten Egbert Pitches Cubs to 4-1 Win over Dragons

Dayton, Ohio - Tipp City native and Tippecanoe High School product Kenten Egbert tossed six strong innings to lead the South Bend Cubs to a 4-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. South Bend has won three-of-five games in the series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon,

A crowd of 8,155 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

South Bend took the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning, getting a two-run double from Ariel Armas to put the Cubs in front.

The Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the third. Diego Omana drew a one-out walk, went to second on a single by Carlos Jorge, to third on a fielder's choice, and Omana scored on Johnny Ascanio's two-out single to right field to make it 2-1.

But Cubs starting pitcher Kenten Egbert shut down the Dayton offense over the next several innings, retiring 10 straight batters after Ascanio's single. The Cubs added a run on a bases loaded walk in the fifth before Carter Trice hit his third home run of the series, and 14th of the year, in the seventh to make it 4-1.

Two South Bend relievers combined to work the final three innings, giving up five walks but no hits and no runs to close out the Cubs win.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (1-7) lasted four and one-third innings, allowing three hits and three runs with five walks and six strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Dragons were held to three hits, all singles. They went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and had good scoring chances in the seventh and eighth innings but could not capitalize.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-18, 30-62) host South Bend (14-15, 37-58) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







