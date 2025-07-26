'Caps Settle for Saturday Split

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps picked up where they left off on Friday night to collect an 8-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs before falling by a score of 6-1 in the nightcap to settle for a split of their two games finished on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

The nightcap saw the Whitecaps get back-to-back doubles to open the contest, but collect only one hit through the remainder of the seven-inning contest. The split puts West Michigan in need of a win in the series finale to secure a six-game series victory against the Chiefs.

Holding a 4-0 lead in the first game upon its resumption, the 'Caps tacked on four insurance runs in the final three innings to seal the victory. A two-run double from Austin Murr, the franchise's all-time leader in two-baggers (58), opened up a 7-0 lead before a Patrick Lee RBI-single pushed the 'Caps advantage to 8-0. Peoria tallied three runs in the ninth, but it was too little, too late as the 'Caps forged their way to a victory in the opener. In the nightcap, the 'Caps enjoyed back-to-back doubles from Seth Stephenson and Peyton Graham to take a 1-0 lead in the first, and start Andrew Sears made it stand for the first four innings of the contest. In the fifth. The Chiefs broke through with four runs highlighted by a two-run double from Michael Curialle to take a 4-1 lead. In the sixth, Peoria brought home two more runs on a double from shortstop Anyelo Encarnacion to conclude the scoring and keep the Chiefs' chances on a series split alive with a win on Sunday.

The Whitecaps' record moves to 19-10 in the back half of 2025, while the Chiefs' record stands at 13-16 in the second half and 39-55 on the year. Colin Fields (5-1) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to pick up a win in the opener, while Sears (6-4) suffered the loss in the nightcap. For Peoria, Jose Davila (3-5) took the loss after giving up four runs in 4.2 innings in the first game before lefty Braden Davis (1-0) was spectacular in the second, giving up one run on two hits in five innings while striking out eight in getting his first win in the Midwest League.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this nine-game road trip and six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park with a Sunday matinee at 3:05 pm. Tigers Top-30 Prospect Josh Randall makes his Whitecaps debut against the Chiefs Darlin Saladin. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 2:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.