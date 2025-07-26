TinCaps Game Information: July 26 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-13, 46-47) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (15-12, 55-38)

Saturday, July 26 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 94 of 131

RHP Eric Yost (4-6, 2.69 ERA) vs. RHP Alejandro Hidalgo (0-3, 5.86 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't hold off the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) in Friday night's 4-3 10th-inning loss.

YOST THROWING YO YO'S: TinCaps starter Eric Yost tossed his 12th straight start of at least five innings against Lake County last Saturday. Following a leadoff walk, Yost retired the next 11 in a row, ending the day with one hit allowed and five strikeouts. The Northeastern grad is now 4th in the Midwest League in innings pitched (83 2/3). He ranks 2nd in ERA (2.69), is 5th in strikeouts (84), 4th in batting average against (.224), and is 5th in WHIP (1.20). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 15 quality starts this season. Yost won Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after seven shutout innings against Dayton on June 21 with nine strikeouts, retiring 23 of the 26 batters he faced.

STARTING HOT: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 17 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (2.77), WHIP (1.18), innings pitched (91), K/BB ratio (3.08), and wins (6). The group leads the league with five quality starts and only 25 walks allowed.

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: After not playing an extra-inning tilt in their first 87 games of the season, the TinCaps have played two in the last week. The 'Caps took Saturday's matchup against Lake County before dropping last night's 10th-inning affair. Each of the first four games in this series has been decided by two runs or less.

LIGHTS OUT LOWE: TinCap right-hander Isaiah Lowe worked 5 2/3 innings on Friday night, allowing just one run on five hits. It's the third time in his last four starts that he has gone over five innings, and it's the least amount of runs he has allowed in a start since June 14 against South Bend.

MUTANTE MASHING: Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries has hits in seven of his last nine games. He has eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI across 15 games in July, including his seventh home run of the season on Sunday. On Saturday, De Vries drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning with an RBI double. It is the 3rd time this season De Vries has had the game-winning hit in the 9th inning or later.

BARRELLING BARNETT: Two-way player Sean Barnett collected the lone multi-hit game for Fort Wayne in Friday's 4-3 loss. Barnett began the month 0-for-17 at the dish before picking up a leadoff single in the third inning of last Friday's series opener in Lake County. He started this week's set in Cedar Rapids with a bang by depositing his second home run of the season over the left field wall in Tuesday night's 4-2 victory.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios has six multi-hit games in his last 10 played, reaching base in all but one. Across the stretch, he is hitting .375 (15-40) with 4 2B, HR, 11 RBI, and 6 BB. He walked three times on Saturday against Lake County.

WALK THE LINE: Following his two walks drawn on Friday, including a game-tying RBI walk in the ninth, Ryan Jackson is now tied for second with Rafael Devers in all of affiliated baseball with 74 walks. He trails Juan Soto (82) and sits just ahead of Aaron Judge, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Schwarber. Jackson has a strong grip on the lead in all of Minor League Baseball this year and has reached base safely in 26 of the 28 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

ON DECK: Following their nine-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps head back to Parkview Field to take on the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. The Loons and TinCaps are a game and a half apart in the Midwest League East Division Second-Half Standings. One playoff spot is still up for grabs in the second half with 38 games left.







