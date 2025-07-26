Chiefs, Whitecaps Trade Wins on Saturday

PEORIA, IL - Behind a pitching gem in Saturday's night cap, the Chiefs earned a split of a doubleheader against West Michigan at Dozer Park. The visiting Whitecaps took the opener 8-3, winning the completion of Friday's suspended game. Peoria scored six unanswered to win game two by a final score of 6-1.

GAME ONE:

In a game that spanned two days due to inclement weather, the West Michigan Whitecaps handed the Peoria Chiefs, 8-3, on Saturday evening at Dozer Park.

West Michigan struck early in Friday's original start, plating three runs in the first inning. Following two quick outs, Peyton Graham singled and Izaac Pacheco doubled to put two runners aboard. Andrew Jenkins followed with a three-run home run to left-center field, giving the Whitecaps an early 3-0 advantage.

The Whitecaps extended their lead in the fifth inning. A one-out single, walk, and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before Jack Penney lifted a sacrifice fly to center, pushing the lead to 4-0. Moments later, heavy rain forced the game to be suspended and resumed the following day.

After play resumed on Saturday, West Michigan continued to build on their lead. In the seventh inning, a two-out walk and back-to-back singles, including an RBI single to right field from Penney, made it 5-0. The Whitecaps added two more runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth inning to push the margin to 8-0.

Peoria rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Three straight singles loaded the bases, and Chase Adkison delivered a two-run double to right field to put the Chiefs on the board. Graysen Tarlow followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring another run and trimming the deficit to 8-3, which held as the final.

GAME TWO:

Powered by six unanswered runs over the final three innings, the Peoria Chiefs defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps, 6-1.

Entering the bottom of the fifth, the Chiefs had managed just one hit off of stingy Whitecaps left-hander Andrew Sears. Peoria quickly flipped the script after a walk and two singles loaded the bases with no outs. Michael Curialle followed with a double off the center field wall, driving in two runs to give Peoria a 2-1 lead. After Sears retired the next two batters, Ian Petrutz lined a single to plate another run, extending the lead to 3-1. Moments later, a wild pitch brought home another run to make it 4-1. Right-hander C.J. Weins entered and recorded the final out of the inning. Sears, who appeared to be on his way to a big night, took home the loss in game two.

The Chiefs offense chipped in two more runs in the sixth inning. After C.J. Weins retired the first batter, three consecutive walks loaded the bases. Anyelo Encarnacion then lined a double to right field, driving in two runs to extend the lead to 6-1.

Peoria's pitching was strong throughout. Left-handed starter Braden Davis tossed five innings of one-run ball. He duplicated his line from his Chiefs debut on Sunday, punching out eight batters while scattering just two hits. The southpaw leads all Cardinals minor leaguers with 113 strikeouts. Right-hander Mason Burns tossed two scoreless innings to pick up the save. He whiffed three on the night.

The Chiefs will look to split the six-game series on Sunday with first pitch at 2:05 PM. Right-hander Darlin Saladin is the scheduled starter for Peoria. Enjoy $5 Kids Tickets and stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases, On-Field Catch, and Autographs, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.







