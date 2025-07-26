Powers Pitching Kernels to 7-0 Victory Over TinCaps

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Alejandro Hidalgo and Chase Chaney combined to shut out Fort Wayne with nine strikeouts as the Kernels blanked the TinCaps 7-0 Saturday night.

After walking off in extras on Friday, the Kernels jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second on Saturday. Walks from Poncho Ruiz and Andy Lugo put two on for Justin Connell, who lined a single to left to plate Ruiz to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0. One batter later, a Luke Napleton groundout drove in Lugo to make it 2-0. Now with two outs, Kyle DeBarge roped a double into left to score Connell to up the advantage to 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels tacked on one more. DeBarge worked a walk, then stole second and moved up to third on a throwing error. He later scored on a Kyle Hess groundout to make it 4-0.

In the last of the sixth, Cedar Rapids extended the lead. Billy Amick roped a double into the left field corner and scored on Lugo's RBI single to up the margin to 5-0.

In the home half of the eighth inning, the Kernels added some insurance. Ruiz was hit by a pitch to begin the frame and moved up to third on a Lugo single. A batter later, Ruiz scored on an error to make it 6-0. Later in the inning, Napleton lifted a sacrifice fly to right to make it 7-0, the score that would be the final.

On the mound, Kernels' pitching was stellar. Alejandro Hidalgo got the start and went 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Behind him, Chase Chaney came on in relief and finished the game with 4.1 shutout innings of his own, striking out four en route to his sixth win on the year.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 16-12 in the second half of the season and to 3-2 in the series with Fort Wayne. Game six is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 with Jose Olivares to start for the Kernels opposite Luis Gutierrez.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2025

