Egbert Shines in Homecoming as Cubs Top Dragons, 4-1

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Dayton, OH - South Bend Cubs right-hander Kenten Egbert grew up attending Dayton Dragons games. As a kid, he would enjoy baseball at Day Air Ballpark with his family, as he was born in nearby Kettering, Ohio, and grew up in Tipp City. After a high school playing career at Tippecanoe High School, he played college baseball at Miami (Ohio). The Chicago Cubs organization eventually signed him as a free agent, and the right-hander made his return to his hometown on Saturday night, pitching against the team he grew up watching. Egbert earned the win for the Cubs, helping South Bend to a 4-1 victory.

Egbert toed the rubber against Cincinnati Reds number-15 prospect Adam Serwinowski. Both pitchers worked shutout innings in their first two on the mound, but for the first time all series, South Bend was on the board first.

Drew Bowser singled to open the top of the 3rd inning, and Carter Trice walked. After a groundout, Bowser and Trice wound up at second and third base. With two runners in scoring position, Ariel Armas laced a double up the left field line for a 2-0 lead.

That was more than enough run support for Egbert. The righty gave up his only run because of a Johnny Ascanio RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd. A 2-1 game heading to the middle innings, Egbert worked strictly perfection from the 4th through 6th innings to cap off a quality start. In six innings of one-run baseball, Egbert walked one, and struck out a batter.

South Bend added to its lead in the top of the 5th thanks to a bases loaded walk, and then in the 7th on a solo home run from Carter Trice. It was Trice's 14th of the season.

Trice is one of eight South Bend Cubs since 2015 to hit 13 or more home runs in a single Midwest League season. He joined the list featuring Eloy Jimenez, Matt Rose, Yonathan Perlaza, Jordan Nwogu, Yohendrick Pinango, and Felix Stevens. Stevens did it twice in 2023 and 2024.

Up 4-1, South Bend turned to its bullpen. Dayton had chances down the stretch, but Johzan Oquendo worked out of a bases loaded jam in the 7th with no damage. And also worked around two walks in the 8th. In the 9th, Oquendo fired a 1-2-3 inning to cap off the win.

With the victory, South Bend gained a game in the Midwest League West Division thanks to a loss by first place Quad Cities. Second place Beloit also loss, so the Cubs will enter Sunday 2.5 games back of the second-half playoff spot held by QC.

The Cubs will also have the chance for the series win in Dayton as South Bend looks for its fourth win of the week. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM as right-hander Yenrri Rojas makes the start.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.