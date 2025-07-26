Picantes Clinch Series with 5-2 Win Over Lugs

EASTLAKE, OH - Los Picantes de Lake County (16-13, 51-44) broke a 1-1 tie with three unearned runs in the sixth inning, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts (12-17, 48-47), 5-2, on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Lake County has won four of the first five games of the series, holding Lansing to exactly two runs in each of its wins.

Picantes starter Jackson Humphries held the Nuts hitless through 5 1/3 innings, but Joshua Kuroda-Grauer broke up both the no-hitter and shutout with an RBI double to right, tying the game at 1-1.

Maick Collado led off the bottom of the sixth with a single off Tom Reisinger, and a fielding error by shortstop Kuroda-Grauer on a Christian Knapczyk grounder put runners at first and second. Reisinger retired Guardians prospects Alfonsin Rosario and Ralphy Velazquez on an infield fly and a strikeout, but Nick Mitchell dropped a single into center field. Collado attempted to score, with Ryan Lasko 's throw home arriving for a photo-finish - but home plate umpire Caleb George called the baserunner safe, despite the Lugnuts' protestations. A wild pitch and a Jose Devers added insurance, increasing the Lake County lead to 4-1.

Lasko clocked his fifth home run of the season in the seventh to bring the Nuts back within two, only to see an Esteban González RBI single in the eighth restore the three-run lead.

In the ninth inning, Lansing put together one last rally. Nate Nankil led off with a single against Jack Jasiak, though Jared Dickey flied out and Lasko struck out. Darlyn Montero bounced a single to left, moving Nankil to second. Nick Schwartz followed with a single to right field; while Nankil attempted to score, Montero rounded second base too far and was tagged out by shortstop Jose Devers, ending the game.

In a no-decision, Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha tossed four innings-plus, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and one balk, striking out one.

The Nuts start right-hander Corey Avant in the Sunday series finale at 1 p.m., taking on Captains lefty Caden Favors.

The Nuts start right-hander Corey Avant in the Sunday series finale at 1 p.m., taking on Captains lefty Caden Favors.

Following the game's conclusion, the Lugnuts return home from July 29-August 3 to host Cedar Rapids.







