Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 26, 2025 l Game #92 (27)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (13-15, 35-59) at Dayton Dragons (9-17, 30-61)

RH Kenten Egbert (3-7, 5.54) vs. LH Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 4, South Bend 1. Dayton pitchers Luke Hayden, Dylan Simmons, and Brian Edgington combined to allow just two hits as the Dragons won their second straight game. Dayton had 11 hits including two by John Michael Faile, who scored three runs. The Dragons stole six bases in the game, their team high for 2025. Carlos Jorge had three.

Current Series vs. South Bend: The Dragons are 2-2 so far in the six-game set, winning on Thursday and Friday. The Dayton team batting average in the series is .252 with a team ERA of 5.00. Dayton has averaged 3.8 runs per game in the set. The Dragons have not committed an error in the series. The Dragons have stolen 10 bases in the series.

Best in Class: Day Air Ballpark finished first in a Newsweek fan poll selecting the "Best Single-A Ballpark." The Dragons currently rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in attendance per home date (7,740), trailing only Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Dragons have led the Single-A classification in attendance for each of their 24 years of operation.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have won two straight games after losing eight in a row. With a win tonight, the Dragons would match their longest winning streak of 2025 (they won three straight June 22-25). This is the first time the Dragons have won two consecutive home games since May 8-9 against Great Lakes.

The Dragons stole 6 bases on Friday, giving them 10 in the set. Their 2025 team high for steals in an entire 6-game series prior to this set was eight.

Carlos Jorge is hitting .318 in the Second Half season to rank eighth in the MWL. He has 15 second half steals to rank tied for third in the league.

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 13 games with the Dragons, going 13 for 34 (.382) with an OPS of .867.

Ariel Almonte over his last four games is 7 for 16 (.438) with two doubles.

John Michael Faile over his last two games is 4 for 7 with a home run, four runs scored, and three RBI.

Irvin Machuca since coming off the injured list has four scoreless relief outings, each for one inning with 1 save.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, July 27 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2025

