Loons Stay Hot, Take Down Sky Carp, 7-2

July 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sky Carp once again struggled against the Great Lakes Loons, falling 7-2 for their fifth straight loss in the series Saturday night.

The Carp got on the board right away, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Garret Forrester that plated Yiddi Cappe.

It didn't take long for the Loons to assume command, as they plated two runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.

Great Lakes added a pair of runs in the fifth, while Brock Vradenburg cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth with an RBI double to score Payton Green.

The Loons sealed the deal with three runs in the eighth inning. Will Schomberg (2-5) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out six while walking just one. Xavier Meachem pitched 1 1-3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Sky Carp and the Loons will meet again Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

We've got an exciting promotional slate for the upcoming homestand!

Tuesday: Bark in the Park! Bring your dog out to the ballpark!

Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! For just $18, get a ticket to the game along with a hot dog, chips and a soft drink!

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday! Discounted Miller Lite and Busch Light all evening long!

Friday: Mike "Jocko" Jacques Bobblehead Night! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Jocko bobblehead!

Saturday: Harry Potter Night: Calling all Witches and Wizards to the ballpark for Harry Potter Night, capped by a spectacular post-game fireworks show!

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday, where kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and families can play catch in the outfield!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

