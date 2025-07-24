Loons Pull Away from Carp in 9-2 Win
July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sky Carp dropped their third straight game to the Great Lakes Loons Thursday night, falling 9-2.
The Loons opened the scoring with a run in the first inning against Jake Brooks. But the Carp plated both of their runs in the second inning.
Jesus Hernandez hit a two-run single that plated Garret Forrester and Payton Green to make it 2-1.
The Loons added single runs in the third and fifth before exploding for six runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Forrester was the offensive star for the Carp with a pair of hits. Brooks (6-6) allowed three runs in five innings to take the loss. Justin Storm closed the game for the Carp with two scoreless frames.
The Sky Carp and the Loons will meet again Friday at 6:05 p.m.
The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.
We've got an exciting promotional slate for the upcoming homestand!
Tuesday: Bark in the Park! Bring your dog out to the ballpark!
Wednesday: One-Price Wednesday! For just $18, get a ticket to the game along with a hot dog, chips and a soft drink!
Thursday: Thirsty Thursday! Discounted Miller Lite and Busch Light all evening long!
Friday: Mike "Jocko" Jacques Bobblehead Night! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Jocko bobblehead!
Saturday: Harry Potter Night: Calling all Witches and Wizards to the ballpark for Harry Potter Night, capped by a spectacular post-game fireworks show!
Sunday: Sunday Family Funday, where kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and families can play catch in the outfield!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2025
- River Bandits Pull Away From Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Pontooners Boat Race Sky Carp 9-2 with Six-Run Sixth, Earn Fifth-Straight Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Fort Wayne Outlasts Cedar Rapids 2-1 Despite 19 Consecutive Outs - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Pull Away from Carp in 9-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- John Michael Faile Blasts Home Run, Leads Dragons to 7-4 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Trice Homers Twice, Dragons Get Past Cubs 7-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Dickey Homers Again, But Lugnuts Lose 6th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: July 24 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Game on Television Friday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Breaking Barriers Day Hits a Home Run for Inclusion at Jackson Field - Lansing Lugnuts
- Preciado's Four-Hit Night Leads Cubs Past Dragons 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Velazquez's Home Run, Matson's Stellar Debut Guide Captains to 4-2 Win over Lugnuts - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.