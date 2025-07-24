Loons Pull Away from Carp in 9-2 Win

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sky Carp dropped their third straight game to the Great Lakes Loons Thursday night, falling 9-2.

The Loons opened the scoring with a run in the first inning against Jake Brooks. But the Carp plated both of their runs in the second inning.

Jesus Hernandez hit a two-run single that plated Garret Forrester and Payton Green to make it 2-1.

The Loons added single runs in the third and fifth before exploding for six runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.

Forrester was the offensive star for the Carp with a pair of hits. Brooks (6-6) allowed three runs in five innings to take the loss. Justin Storm closed the game for the Carp with two scoreless frames.

The Sky Carp and the Loons will meet again Friday at 6:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

