Breaking Barriers Day Hits a Home Run for Inclusion at Jackson Field

July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - On Tuesday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at Jackson® Field™, the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council (MiDDC) and the Lansing Lugnuts invite fans to a special sensory-friendly baseball night celebrating Breaking Barriers Day, a free, community-wide celebration of disability inclusion and empowerment.

Held in partnership with MiDDC, the Lansing Lugnuts' home game against the Cedar Rapids will offer a welcoming, accessible environment where everyone can enjoy America's national pastime. The evening caps off a day dedicated to fostering connection, celebrating advocacy, and breaking down barriers that prevent full community participation.

Game accommodations include:

- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters

- Accessible signage

- A quiet room for those needing a break

- A "Get Your Wiggles Out" station for movement and regulation

- Information booths from disability and advocacy organizations

"We're proud to partner with the Lansing Lugnuts to celebrate community inclusion," said Yasmina Bouraoui, Executive Director of MiDDC. "This event is about creating spaces where individuals with disabilities feel truly welcomed, not just accommodated. Baseball is for everyone, and this night proves it."

"We're honored to host Accessibility Night as part of Breaking Barriers Day," said Zac Clark, General Manager of the Lansing Lugnuts. "Our mission is to make every fan feel part of the action, and this partnership with MiDDC makes that vision real."

In addition to the game, fans can connect with community organizations on the stadium concourse, including the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council (MiDDC); Self-Advocates of Michigan (SAM); Disability Rights Michigan; The Michigan Disability Rights Coalition (MDRC); and Bureau of Elections, demonstrating Voter Assist Terminals.

About the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council

The Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council supports education and advocacy opportunities to advance policies and systems change, so people with disabilities are empowered to live independent and productive lives in their communities.

About the Lansing Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts are the High-A affiliate of the Athletics, playing in Michigan's state capital since 1996. The Nuts have won two Midwest League championships, hosted four All-Star Games, produced 199 Major Leaguers and drawn over 10 million fans.

Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







