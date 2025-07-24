TinCaps Game Information: July 24 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-12, 45-46) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (14-11, 54-37)

Thursday, July 24 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 92 of 131

RHP Miguel Mendez (6-2, 1.61 ERA) vs. RHP Cole Peschl (4-1, 3.48 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell in walk-off fashion to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) on Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5-4.

RISING THE RANKS: MLB Pipeline updated its Top 30 prospects lists Thursday, and Fort Wayne starting pitcher Miguel Mendez leaped higher up the Padres' ranks than any other prospect. After being unranked, the right-hander is now the No. 7 prospect in San Diego's pipeline. Mendez began the year with Single-A Lake Elsinore before being called up to Fort Wayne in the second week of May. He has allowed four earned runs across his last seven starts.

MENDEZ MAGIC: TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez tossed a career-long seven innings in his last start on July 10 against Quad Cities. It was his third straight quality start and fourth of the season, facing the minimum in five innings and retiring the final seven batters he faced. In his last five outings, Mendez has a 0.95 ERA (3 ER, 28 1/3 IP) with 28 strikeouts. Across 10 starts since being promoted to Fort Wayne on May 9, the 23-year-old has a 1.61 ERA, which leads Midwest League starting pitchers in that span. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph nine times this season, and he has struck out at least five batters in 11 of his 13 total starts this year. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.2% (75-256) of the batters faced.

BACK TO THE CITY OF FIVE SEASONS: For the first time since 2018, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return to Veterans Memorial Stadium to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. After splitting a six-game set at home between May 20 and May 25, it is the first time Fort Wayne and Cedar Rapids have had a home-and-home season series since 2009.

SOLID STARTERS: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 16 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks second in the Midwest League in ERA (3.02), WHIP (1.21), innings pitched (80 1/3), walks allowed (22), K/BB ratio (3.09), and wins (5) while leading the league with five quality starts.

MUTANTE MADNESS: Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries has hits in six of his last seven games, going 9 for his last 29 (.310). He has eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI across 13 games, including his seventh home run of the season on Sunday. On Saturday, De Vries drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning with an RBI double. It is the 3rd time this season De Vries has had the game-winning hit in the 9th inning or later.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios went 2-for-4 on Wednesday, including a two-run bloop single in the third inning. The 22-year-old collected his 16th double of the season in the seventh, giving him his fourth multi-hit game in his last five. In the one game where he did not pick up a hit, he drew three walks on Sunday against Lake County. It is his third three-walk performance, the second time this month (July 2 vs. Lansing). Karpathios is hitting .455 (15-for-33) in his last eight games and has driven in 12 runs in that stretch.

WALK THE LINE: Following his two walks drawn on Sunday, Ryan Jackson leads Minor League Baseball and is fourth in all of affiliated baseball in walks with 72. He trails Juan Soto (82) and Rafael Devers (74), and Aaron Judge (73). The former USC Trojan sits just ahead of Roman Anthony and Kyle Schwarber. Jackson has reached base safely in 24 of the 26 games he has played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

THE SECOND LEADOFF MAN: After not hitting ninth in the order since being called up last month, Ryan Jackson has served as a key piece to turning the TinCaps lineup card over this week. He has three hits in the two games this week, including an RBI triple on Wednesday. Jackson has four hits across his last three games played, which have come at three different positions (3B, LF, SS).

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez has not allowed a run in five of his last six outings. The southpaw worked three hitless, scoreless frames on Wednesday, lowering his ERA to 2.09 across 22 appearances. Sanchez has allowed just one run in his five outings in July, having a 0.79 ERA in the month. Wednesday's appearance is the third for Sanchez this season of at least two innings with no hits or runs allowed. Since returning to the TinCaps on May 14, Sanchez ranks 3rd in the Midwest League amongst arms with at least 30 innings in ERA (2.30) and in WHIP (1.09).







