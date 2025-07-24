Dickey Homers Again, But Lugnuts Lose 6th Straight
July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - Jared Dickey swatted a two-run homer for the second straight night - but for the second straight night, the swing provided the Lansing Lugnuts' (11-16, 47-46) only runs in an 8-2 loss to the Lake County Captains (15-12, 50-43) on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group.
The Lugnuts have lost six consecutive games coming out of the All-Star Break: three at home to West Michigan, and three to open up their six-game series at Lake County.
The Captains scored two runs in the second, one in the fourth, two in fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh in a balanced attack against Jake Garland (2 2/3 innings), Jack Mahoney (three innings) and Jake Christianson (1 1/3 innings) before Henry Gómez twirled a perfect eighth.
In contrast, Captains starter Josh Hartle held the Lugnuts to one hit, a Tommy White fourth-inning single, over five scoreless innings.
Robert Wegielnik followed with a two-out walk to White in the sixth, setting up Dickey's sixth home run of the season, landing on the berm in right.
But the Nuts were held hitless from there by Wegielnik in the seventh and former Major League outfielder Tyler Naquin, now converted to pitching, in the eighth and ninth.
The Lugnuts send right-hander Grant Judkins to the mound for the fourth game in the six-game series, taking on Lake County lefty Tugboat Wilkinson at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Nuts play the Captains through Sunday, returning home from July 29-August 3 to host Cedar Rapids. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2025
- River Bandits Pull Away From Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Pontooners Boat Race Sky Carp 9-2 with Six-Run Sixth, Earn Fifth-Straight Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Fort Wayne Outlasts Cedar Rapids 2-1 Despite 19 Consecutive Outs - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Pull Away from Carp in 9-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- John Michael Faile Blasts Home Run, Leads Dragons to 7-4 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Trice Homers Twice, Dragons Get Past Cubs 7-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Dickey Homers Again, But Lugnuts Lose 6th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: July 24 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Game on Television Friday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Breaking Barriers Day Hits a Home Run for Inclusion at Jackson Field - Lansing Lugnuts
- Preciado's Four-Hit Night Leads Cubs Past Dragons 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Velazquez's Home Run, Matson's Stellar Debut Guide Captains to 4-2 Win over Lugnuts - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.