Fort Wayne Outlasts Cedar Rapids 2-1 Despite 19 Consecutive Outs

July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids bullpen sat down 19 straight Fort Wayne batters to finish off the contest Thursday night, but the TinCaps grabbed an early lead and hung on to take game three of the series, 2-1.

After a walk-off win on Wednesday afternoon, the Kernels' offense got on the board in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday. Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch to begin the frame, then stole second and moved up to third on a throwing error. With two outs, DeBarge scored on a wild pitch to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

But that was all the offense the Kernels could muster against Fort Wayne starter Miguel Mendez. The right-hander struck out six across five strong innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run en route to his seventh win on the year.

In the top of the third, Fort Wayne grabbed the lead. Ryan Jackson singled to left, then moved up to second on a wild pitch. One batter later, Kai Roberts lined a single to left to plate Jackson to even the tally at 1-1. Roberts then stole second and moved up to third on a throwing error before scoring on a Leo De Vries RBI groundout to put the TinCaps on top 2-1.

The Cedar Rapids bullpen took over from there. Jacob Kisting led the charge with four strikeouts across three perfect innings. Behind him, Gabriel Yanez came on and set down six in a row with three punchouts of his own. Hunter Hoopes then finished off the Kernels' night on the mound with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out a string of 19 straight Fort Wayne batters retired to end the game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with two outs, but Bodi Rascon escaped the jam for the TinCaps before Garrett Hawking tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to slam the door in the 2-1 Fort Wayne win.

With the loss, Cedar Rapids goes to 14-12 in the second half of the season and to 1-2 in the series against Fort Wayne. Game four of the set is slated for Friday evening at 6:35 with Ty Langenberg to start for the Kernels opposite Isaiah Lowe.







