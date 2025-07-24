Fort Wayne Outlasts Cedar Rapids 2-1 Despite 19 Consecutive Outs
July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids bullpen sat down 19 straight Fort Wayne batters to finish off the contest Thursday night, but the TinCaps grabbed an early lead and hung on to take game three of the series, 2-1.
After a walk-off win on Wednesday afternoon, the Kernels' offense got on the board in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday. Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch to begin the frame, then stole second and moved up to third on a throwing error. With two outs, DeBarge scored on a wild pitch to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.
But that was all the offense the Kernels could muster against Fort Wayne starter Miguel Mendez. The right-hander struck out six across five strong innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run en route to his seventh win on the year.
In the top of the third, Fort Wayne grabbed the lead. Ryan Jackson singled to left, then moved up to second on a wild pitch. One batter later, Kai Roberts lined a single to left to plate Jackson to even the tally at 1-1. Roberts then stole second and moved up to third on a throwing error before scoring on a Leo De Vries RBI groundout to put the TinCaps on top 2-1.
The Cedar Rapids bullpen took over from there. Jacob Kisting led the charge with four strikeouts across three perfect innings. Behind him, Gabriel Yanez came on and set down six in a row with three punchouts of his own. Hunter Hoopes then finished off the Kernels' night on the mound with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out a string of 19 straight Fort Wayne batters retired to end the game.
In the bottom of the eighth, Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with two outs, but Bodi Rascon escaped the jam for the TinCaps before Garrett Hawking tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to slam the door in the 2-1 Fort Wayne win.
With the loss, Cedar Rapids goes to 14-12 in the second half of the season and to 1-2 in the series against Fort Wayne. Game four of the set is slated for Friday evening at 6:35 with Ty Langenberg to start for the Kernels opposite Isaiah Lowe.
Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2025
- River Bandits Pull Away From Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Pontooners Boat Race Sky Carp 9-2 with Six-Run Sixth, Earn Fifth-Straight Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Fort Wayne Outlasts Cedar Rapids 2-1 Despite 19 Consecutive Outs - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Pull Away from Carp in 9-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- John Michael Faile Blasts Home Run, Leads Dragons to 7-4 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Trice Homers Twice, Dragons Get Past Cubs 7-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Dickey Homers Again, But Lugnuts Lose 6th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: July 24 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Game on Television Friday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Breaking Barriers Day Hits a Home Run for Inclusion at Jackson Field - Lansing Lugnuts
- Preciado's Four-Hit Night Leads Cubs Past Dragons 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Velazquez's Home Run, Matson's Stellar Debut Guide Captains to 4-2 Win over Lugnuts - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Fort Wayne Outlasts Cedar Rapids 2-1 Despite 19 Consecutive Outs
- DeBarge Delivers, Kernels Walk-Off TinCaps 5-4
- Fort Wayne Mashes Two Home Runs, TinCaps Best Kernels 4-2
- Bragg Transferred to AA Wichita
- Winokur the Walk-Off Hero, Kernels Best Timber Rattlers 5-4