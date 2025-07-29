Kernels' Offense Quieted, Lansing Takes Series Opener 6-2

Lansing, MI - Lugnuts pitching held the Kernels offense to just two hits through the first eight innings, helping Lansing take game one of the series over Cedar Rapids, 6-2, Tuesday night.

To begin the series at Jackson Field, Brandon Winokur provided the Kernels an early start. With one out in the top of the second, Winokur launched his 13th home run of the year, a solo shot to left, to jump Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

But that would be it for the Kernels' offense until the ninth. Lugnut pitching, combined between Steven Echavarria, Jack Mahoney, Blaze Pontes and Wander Guante, did not allow another Cedar Rapids hit through the eighth inning, holding the Kernels at just one run.

The Lansing success on the mound allowed the Lugnuts' bats to get going. In the bottom of the third, back-to-back singles from Davis Diaz and Ben Newton put two on to begin the inning. A pair of balks then scored Diaz and moved Newton to third before a sacrifice fly plated him to put Lansing on top 2-1.

In the fifth, a hit-by-pitch and a single moved Darlyn Montero to third for Cameron Leary, who made it 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

After a pair of walks and a wild pitch to begin the sixth inning, Lansing added one more on a Pedro Pineda sacrifice fly to up the advantage to 4-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Lugnuts grabbed some more insurance. Jared Dickey opened the inning with a triple and scored a batter later on a Pedro Pineda RBI base hit. Pineda then stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Montero sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 6-1.

The Kernels got three consecutive singles by Billy Amick, Andy Lugo and Jay Thomason to begin the ninth and scored a run on a double play to cut the deficit to 6-2, but that would be all for the Cedar Rapids offense in the series-opening loss.

The defeat drops the Kernels to 56-40 on the season and to 16-14 in the second half. Game two in the series in Lansing is set for Wednesday at 12:05. Chase Chaney gets the start for the Kernels opposite Ryan Magdic.







