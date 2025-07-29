Parkview Field Holiday Lights Event Returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce the return of Parkview Holiday Lights - A Walk-Thru Event - presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation. The event will be hosted at the ballpark for 44 nights from November 13 to January 3.

Back this winter and better than ever, 1.5 million lights will be on display, a 50% increase from 2024. The event features brand-new displays and music for the holiday season. Johnny Claus will be in attendance every night, and visitors can enjoy holiday train rides and write letters to Santa.

"We are so excited about year number two of the Parkview Field Holiday Lights," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "Last year far exceeded all expectations by attracting over 98,000 people. Last year's show featured 1 million lights and an incredible synchronized lights show that entertained people throughout the holiday lights season. This year's event is going to be unlike anything people have ever seen before, and we can't wait to bring it to Parkview Field. We kept ticket prices the same for this year, and we can't wait for everyone to be a part of the fun this holiday season."

Tickets are available now. Purchase by phone at 260-482-6400, online at www.TinCaps.com/Lights, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. They can also be bought each night of the event at the Ticket Office, which opens at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Individual - November & January: $10 | December: $12

Undated - $10 (groups of 20+ only)

Pre-purchased group tickets for a specific date: $9

In its debut, the Holiday Lights hosted nearly 5,000 guests on the opening Saturday night alone. Overall attendance neared 100,000 in total, and the TinCaps are excited to welcome in many more this holiday season.

For the event, Visit Fort Wayne presented the TinCaps with the Thomas C. Henry Destination Development Legacy Award at the annual Power of Tourism event in May.

Promotions for the holiday season at Parkview Field include Family Feast Night with a value concession menu on Tuesdays, Paws & Claws Night on Wednesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays.

Additionally, Parkview Field remains a popular destination for other holiday events, with indoor space available to rent in the Suite Level Lounge, the Lincoln Financial Event Center, and more areas. Check out more details at ParkviewField.com.

Parkview Field is more than baseball and hosts special events year-round, from smaller-scale business meetings to parties to larger events like the upcoming Tots & Taps Festival on October 4.

The TinCaps have three more regular-season series remaining at Parkview Field in 2025. The 'Caps have averaged 4,762 fans at Parkview Field, which ranks third amongst 60 MiLB teams at the High-A/Single-A level.







