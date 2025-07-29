Chiefs Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg

July 29, 2025

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Baseball Hall of Famer and former Chiefs manager Ryne Sandberg.

Sandberg, who led the Chiefs in 2007 and 2008, passed away Monday after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 65.

As a player, Sandberg made 10 consecutive All-Star Games from 1984-1993. He was a nine-time Gold Glove winner at second base. In 1984, he was the National League MVP.

At the age of 47, Sandberg began his managerial career in Peoria. The skipper won 131 games over two seasons. Sandberg helped to develop a myriad of future big leaguers, including Darwin Barney, Josh Harrison and Josh Donaldson among others. Sandberg, himself, also found his way to the majors. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies,

Sandberg's impact was also felt in the Peoria community. Sandberg made many trips to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois during his two year stint in Peoria. He also signed autographs and took pictures with fans before each and every game.

"Ryno will always be remembered in Peoria," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "His impact on the game of baseball, as a player and a manager, will not be forgotten. We send our condolences to his wife, Margaret, his children and grandchildren, as well as the Cubs organization."

Long-time Chiefs president Rocky Vonachen worked closely with Sandberg during his tenure in Peoria. He shared the following statement Monday night.

"Ryne was a Hall of Famer, not only on the field, but off the field. He hit a grand slam in life! He gave the Peoria Chiefs organization, fans and community two great seasons. He approached his managerial career just like his playing career. He came to the ballpark ready to work hard and make players better. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sandberg family."

The Chiefs will honor Sandberg with a moment of silence ahead of their next home game on August 5 against Wisconsin. The team will share further announcements as they become available.







