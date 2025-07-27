Whitecaps Clip Chiefs in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A late rally came up short as the Peoria Chiefs dropped the series finale to West Michigan, 7-6, at Dozer Park.

After Peoria pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5, a leadoff walk in the seventh inning set the stage for Andrew Jenkins, who crushed a two-run homer to left field to give West Michigan a 7-5 lead.

Peoria chipped away the bottom half of the inning and got one of those tallies right back. A single and a walk put two on with one out. A fielder's choice for the second out moved runners to first and third base, and a wild pitch from the Whitecaps reliever brought in a run, trimming the deficit to 7-6.

The Chiefs were unable to draw any closer in the final two innings, as the Whitecaps bullpen held strong. Left-hander Joe Adametz and right-hander Colin Fields each tossed two scoreless frames, combining for four strikeouts. Fields earned his third save of the season.

West Michigan opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Izaac Pacheco doubled to bring home a runner from third base and made it 1-0. Then, Jenkins followed with a single to score Pacheco, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the third inning, the Whitecaps added to their lead with a runner at third and one out. John Peck hit a grounder to shortstop Anyelo Encarnacion, who threw to the plate, but the throw was late, making it 3-0.

Peoria got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and a runner on second, Ryan Campos lined an RBI single to make it 3-1.

West Michigan added on in the fourth inning, once again with two outs. With a runner on second, Seth Stephenson delivered an RBI single to center, that made it 4-1. Austin Murr followed with a double to right field, bringing in another run to extend the lead to 5-1.

As part of the four-run fifth inning, the Chiefs sent all nine batters to the plate and briefly tied the game. After RBI singles from Chase Adkison and Tre Richardson cut the deficit to 5-3, a wild pitch scored Adkison to make it 5-4. Then, Richardson motored home on a grounder to first, briefly setting up the 5-5 tie.

After a day-off on Monday, the Chiefs will hit the road Tuesday to open a six-game series with the Beloit Sky Carp. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.