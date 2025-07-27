TinCaps Rally Late, Knock off Kernels, 9-4

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - After the Kernels took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Fort Wayne scored six runs across the final three innings to take the series finale, 9-4, Sunday afternoon.

After being shut out on Saturday, the TinCaps grabbed the lead in the top of the first Sunday. Kai Roberts began the game with an infield single, then moved to second on a groundout. One batter later, Brandon Butterworth singled to right to bring in Roberts to jump Fort Wayne ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Kernels responded. Poncho Ruiz ripped a double off the wall in left to open the frame, then scored on an Andy Lugo RBI double to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the fourth, Fort Wayne regained the lead. Kaden Hollow led off with a double into right, then Jack Costello drove in the run with a double of his own to put the TinCaps back ahead 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Fort Wayne added one more. To begin the inning, Leo De Vries ripped a solo home run to right to make it 3-1.

In the home half of the sixth, the Kernels rallied to jump in front for the first time. Billy Amick led off the inning with a double to right, then moved up to third on a fielder's choice that allowed Lugo to reach. With two outs, Jaime Ferrer smashed a double to score Amick to make it 3-2. One batter later, Justin Connell roped a double to left to plate both runs to jump Cedar Rapids ahead 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, the TinCaps took the lead once again. De Vries walked in front of Brandon Butterworth, who lined a home run to left to put Fort Wayne back on top 5-4. Later in the inning, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Oswaldo Linares, who was hit by a pitch to push across a run to make it 6-4. Ryan Jackson then worked a walk to drive in one more to make it 7-4.

In the ninth, a Jackson RBI single to make it 8-4, before a fielder's choice drove in another run to make it 9-4, the score that would be the final.

With the loss, the Kernels drop to 16-13 in the second half of the season and finish the nine-game homestand 5-4. Cedar Rapids travels to Lansing, Michigan, to begin a 12-game road trip Tuesday against the Lugnuts. Game one of the series is set for Tuesday evening at 6:05. Both starters in the game are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.