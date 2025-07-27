South Bend and Dayton Canceled Due to Rain Sunday

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, OH - Due to inclement weather and field conditions, Sunday's game between the South Bend Cubs and Dayton Dragons was canceled. In the series finale between the two teams, South Bend had a 4-0 lead in the 4th inning, but because the rain delay occurred before five full innings were completed, statistics from the game will not count, and the game will not be recognized among either team's record.

South Bend got off to a solid start in the game, getting two perfect innings out of starter Yenrri Rojas. After going scoreless through the first two frames, the Cubs loaded the bases in the top of the 3rd, and Drew Bowser crushed a grand slam over the left-center field wall. It was a 4-0 South Bend lead.

After the top of the 3rd, the tarp was pulled for the first time due to rain. After an hour delay, the game restarted. Right-hander Luis Rujano worked a shutout 3rd inning after replacing Rojas. The Cubs did not allow a Dayton hit through three frames.

In the top of the 4th, the rain returned, and the tarp was put back. Ultimately, it wasn't taken off again, and the game was canceled.

Because of the cancellation, South Bend officially won three of five games this week, and will take a 14-15 second-half record into next week's series vs Quad Cities. It's the biggest series of the season for the Cubs against first place Quad Cities. South Bend will enter Tuesday three games back of the top spot in the West Division.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 PM. It's the start of a 12-game homestand for the Cubs, with six games scheduled against Quad Cities, and six versus Fort Wayne.







