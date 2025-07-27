White's Masterpiece Leads Carp to 3-0 Win

MIDLAND, Mich. - A fantastic pitching performance by Brandon White highlighted a fantastic effort by the Sky Carp in a 3-0 victory over the Great Lakes Loons Sunday afternoon.

White improved to 5-3 on the season after throwing seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball. White strike out five and didn't walk a batter.

Chase Centala followed with a scoreless eighth inning, while Colby Martin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save of the season.

The Carp opened the scoring with an RBI single by Jesus Hernandez in the first inning that plated Colby Shade.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drove in Emaarion Boyd with a base hit in the fifth, and Boyd was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run in the sixth to complete the scoring.

With the win, the Carp snapped their five-game losing streak and avoided the series sweep at the hands of the Loons.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

