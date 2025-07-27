White' Washes out Pontooners, Snaps Seven-Game Winning Streak
July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (51-43) (17-12) were shutout, dropping their first game post all-star break 3-0 to the Beloit Sky Carp (46-49) (16-13) on a hot 87-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.
- Brandon White tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Kendall George had a leadoff single, and then the next 21 in a row were retired by the right-hander.
- The Sky Carp scored a run in three different frames. Colby Shade led off the game with a single, stole second, and moved to third on a throwing error. Jesus Hernandez sliced a single to left field to put Beloit on the board.
- In the fifth, the first two Sky Carp hitters hit aboard. Emaarion Boyd doubled off the left field wall, and Jacob Jenkins Cowart singled him home. Brooks Auger stranded three Beloit runners on, in his four-inning outing.
- Joseilyn Gonzalez inherited a runner on in the fifth, but would get the next three outs. Extended to the sixth, the Sky Carp earned a walk, single, and then a hitter was hit by a pitch back-to-back to make it 3-0.
- Reynaldo Yean, Jorge Gonzalez and Alex Makarewich each tossed a scoreless frame in relief. Yean struck out two, hitting triple digits multiple times.
- Great Lakes left three on base in the final two innings. Jordan Thompson walked in the eighth, followed by a Wilman Diaz infield single. Dodgers No. 4 prospect Eduardo Quintero walked in the ninth.
Rounding Things Out
Kendall George had 10 stolen bases from Tuesday through Sunday, the most of any player in baseball. The 23 stolen bases in the series were the most in baseball and a Loons franchise record.
Up Next
After an off-day, the Loons head to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to begin a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Tuesday, July 29th, will feature a 7:05 pm first pitch between the Dodgers and Padres affiliates.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
White' Washes out Pontooners, Snaps Seven-Game Winning Streak
