Promotions Preview: Another Big-League Bobblehead

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will return home on Tuesday to start a 12-game homestand, their longest stretch of games at Four Winds Field this season. They'll open it with a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, transitioning to August in the process.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

SMASH burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, will serve up another edition of their opponent burger for the Quad Cities series. The Whiskey River Bandit Burger comes with two beef patties, Cheddar cheese, whiskey BBQ sauce, and bacon.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will offer another opponent cocktail as well. This week's drink, the Bandit, will contain gin, vodka, light rum, blue curacao, sour mix, starry, and lemon. Like the opponent burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the homestand. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will roll out several specialty homestand food items this week. For the first five games of the series (Tuesday through Saturday), S'Mores Nachos will return at Sweet Spot, while the Pork Tenderloin Sandwich will be available at the Waveland and Sheffield stands. To celebrate Los Cabritos Maldichos on Sunday, Cubs Cantina will serve up Carnitas Quesadillas, which include slow roasted pulled pork with cheese grilled on a tortilla.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, July 29 - Click Here for Tickets

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at all gates. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, July 30 - Click Here for Tickets - Special Start Time of 12:05 PM

Camp Day: We welcome area summer camps to Four Winds Field with a special summer weekday game. Gates open at 11:00 AM.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas and sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, July 31 - Click Here for Tickets

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Thursday Craft Beer Special: 16 oz. select craft draft beer only $5.00. Available at the Tiki Hut and Bell's Rita Cart only.

Post-Game Fireworks: Join us for a special fireworks show following the game.

Friday, August 1 - Click Here for Tickets

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Girl Scout Night: Girl Scout troops can purchase a special ticket to the game and participate in a pregame parade. Click here for details.

Saturday, August 2 - Click Here for Tickets

Drawstring Bag Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs drawstring bag. Presented By ADEC. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Special Zooperstars Appearance: Zooperstars have been entertaining baseball fans since 1998! Come see the hilarious inflatable characters like Harry Canary, Tommy Laswordfish, Ken Giraffey, Jr., Nolan Rhino, and many more! The performance combines synchronized dance routines, acrobatics, tricks and comedy for performances that connect with fans of all ages as part of Disability Awareness Day presented by ADEC.

Sunday, August 3 - Click Here for Tickets

Matt Shaw Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a bobblehead of former South Bend Cub infielder and current Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw. Presented By 1st Source Bank. Gates open at 12:00 PM.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Gates open at Noon. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Days: Continuing the celebration of Latin culture, the South Bend Cubs will become the Los Cabritos Maldichos for the second time this season. Join us for a special pre-game performance celebrating Latino culture with public address announcements in Spanish, Latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.







