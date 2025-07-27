Captains Pitch Fifth Shutout of Season in 1-0 Win over Lugnuts

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (17-13, 52-44) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (12-18, 48-48) by a final score of 1-0 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With the game scoreless entering the bottom of the seventh inning, a rally by Lake County proved to be the difference in the game.

Pitching reigned supreme in Sunday's finale, holding both offenses to a combined one run on seven hits.

Both starting pitchers were phenomenal, turning in impressive outings for both sides.

For the Captains, LHP Caden Favors (ND) did not record a decision in his second quality start of the season. The southpaw tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, while throwing two strikeouts in an efficient 68 pitches (50 strikes). Favors faced just 19 batters and was perfect through four innings, becoming the third Lake County starting pitcher in this week's series to retire his first nine batters faced in order.

After a perfect first four innings, the left-hander's perfect game bid would be erased with a leadoff single to start the top of the fifth inning from Lugnuts RF Jared Dickey. Favors's only additional baserunner allowed was another single from Lansing 1B Darlyn Montero in the following at-bat.

For the Lugnuts, it was RHP Corey Avant (ND) who had a strong start on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander pitched five scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and two walks, while throwing seven strikeouts in 77 pitches (40 strikes). He allowed just four baserunners on the afternoon.

After the first six-and-a-half innings were scoreless, the Captains would finally break through in the bottom of the seventh.

After a strikeout started the half-frame, RF Nick Mitchell would deliver a triple to put the potential first run of the day just 90 feet away. This was his second hit of the game, as he previously tallied a two-out single in the second inning.

On the next pitch, C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 16 Guardians prospect, would plate what turned out to be the game's lone run with a sacrifice fly to left field, putting Lake County ahead 1-0.

LHP Izaak Martinez (W, 3-0) and RHP Robert Wegielnik (S, 5) would then combine to pitch three scoreless innings of relief out of the Captains bullpen.

After Martinez logged 2.1 hitless frames, he would be relieved by Wegielnik with one out in the top of the ninth inning and Lansing runners on first and second courtesy of a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

The right-hander would go on to set down 3B Tommy White, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Athletics prospect, and Dickey with a pop out and strikeout, respectively, to shut the door and secure his fifth save of the year.

Martinez earned his third straight win for Lake County, extending his scoreless innings streak to 10 frames.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch for the series opener at Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 29 is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. from Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The following week, Lake County will face the Dayton Dragons in another six-game road series. First pitch for the Captains' series opener at Dayton on Tuesday, Aug. 5 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Lake County's next home game will be on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., when the Captains will open a six-game set versus the Peoria Chiefs. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor city workers.

All 18 games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- LHP Caden Favors recorded the second quality start of his professional career on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Wichita State also logged a quality start versus Lansing back on May 20.

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 8 Guardians prospect, went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double on Sunday afternoon. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) batted .348 (8-for-23) with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, a .696 slugging percentage, and a 1.071 OPS in six games played versus the Lugnuts this week.

- LHP Izaak Martinez pitched 2.1 scoreless, hitless innings of relief for the Captains on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 18 th -round pick out of UC San Diego is 3-0 with a 0.68 ERA in six relief appearances this month, logging a 0.98 WHIP and holding opposing hitters to a .130 batting average in 13.1 innings pitched.

- OF Nick Mitchell extended his hitting streak to 11 games across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg on Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old is batting .326 (14-for-43) with two triples, four RBI, five walks, and three stolen bases during this span.

- The Captains won five of six games versus Lansing this week, going 7-2 in a nine-game homestand.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.