Dragons and Cubs Rained-Out on Sunday

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and South Bend Cubs was canceled on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark due to heavy rain.

The Dragons and Cubs do not meet again in 2025 so Sunday's game cannot be rescheduled. However, fans with tickets to Sunday's game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:

Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/

Sunday's game started at 1:05 pm as scheduled. South Bend jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a third inning grand slam home run by Drew Bowser. Heavy rain caused a rain delay in the middle of the third inning of one hour, 10 minutes before the game resumed, but after 14 minutes of action, another cell of heavy rain forced a second rain delay. The game could not be restarted again. None of the statistics from Sunday's game will be entered into the record.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-18, 30-62) do not play on Monday. They will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan to begin a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (19-10, 63-31) on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-8, 7.03) will start for Dayton.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







