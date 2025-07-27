All Nine With Hits, Hawkins Makes More History in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps split their series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate), winning 9-4 Sunday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

All nine Fort Wayne (16-14, 47-48) hitters recorded a base hit as the 'Caps combined for a season fourth-best 14 knocks.

Five TinCaps hitters put together multi-hit performances, including Brandon Butterworth, who drew first blood with an RBI single to right field in the first inning and later smacked a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh. Butterworth's 11th home run of the season ties the team lead while his 23rd multi-hit game tops the group.

Following an RBI double by Jack Costello to give Fort Wayne the lead back in the fourth, No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries cranked a solo home run in the fifth. The eighth of the season for De Vries, it is the third consecutive Sunday he has smacked a home run.

Starting pitcher Luis Gutierrez tossed 5 2/3 innings in his longest appearance with Fort Wayne, giving up four runs. The southpaw exited with two on in the sixth before a two-run double by Justin Connell gave the Kernels (16-13, 56-39) their first lead.

Fort Wayne immediately answered in the seventh, sending 10 batters to the plate, scoring four runs on three hits, three walks, and an RBI hit by pitch. The 'Caps added on two more runs in the top of the ninth before reliever Garrette Hawkins slammed the door. The right-hander has retired each of the last 15 batters faced and has not allowed a run since April 23.

The 32 straight scoreless innings across 25 straight scoreless outings is the longest streak this season in Major or Minor League Baseball, and the Fort Wayne franchise record.

It is the first time a Major League or Minor League arm has gone 32 innings without giving up a run in a season since 2017, when Will Hibbs converted 32 scoreless innings for the Single-A Lakewood (now Jersey Shore) Blue Claws.

The last Major League pitcher to achieve the feat was Atlanta Brave Craig Kimbrel, who didn't allow a run in 37 2/3 scoreless frames in 2011.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 29 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD

- Loons Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.