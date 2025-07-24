Velazquez's Home Run, Matson's Stellar Debut Guide Captains to 4-2 Win over Lugnuts

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (14-12, 49-43) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (11-15, 47-45) by a final score of 4-2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Headlined by a game-tying two-run home run off the bat of 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Guardians prospect, it was a combination of stellar pitching and timely hitting that propelled the Captains to their third straight victory.

The first three innings went scoreless in large part due to impressive starting pitching on both sides.

In his High-A debut, Lake County RHP Sean Matson (ND) retired the first nine Lugnuts he faced in order, which included five strikeouts. The right-hander shined, allowing two runs on two hits and fanning six without a walk.

But in the top of the fourth, Lansing would break through with the game's first runs thanks to a two-out, two-run home run off the bat of RF Jared Dickey. Dickey's fifth round-tripper of the year gave the Lugnuts a 2-0 advantage.

The Captains then answered in the bottom of the sixth, when Velazquez's two-run blast evened the score at 2-2. This was the 20-year-old's 13th home run of the season.

An inning later, Lake County would plate a run on a fielder's choice off the bat of CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Guardians prospect, and another run courtesy of a fielding error by Lugnuts 2B Sahid Valenzuela on the play. Valenzuela dropped the ball after Velazquez, who was on his way to second base, unintentionally ran into Valenzuela's glove.

RHP Jack Jasiak (S, 10) tossed scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the Captains with a pair of strikeouts, earning his team-leading 10th save of the season.

LHP Izaak Martinez (W, 1-0) earned his second straight win on the mound. The southpaw pitched three scoreless innings out of the Lake County bullpen, allowing one hit and striking out a pair.

Lansing RHP Blaze Pontes (L, 3-2) suffered his second loss of the season for the visitors, permitting two runs (one earned) on four hits in an inning of relief. Lugnuts RHP Steven Echavarria (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Athletics prospect, did not record a decision, striking out three in three scoreless frames.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Boxers. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez extended his on-base streak to 18 games on Wednesday night. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) is batting .338 (25-for-74) with six doubles, one triple, three home runs, 10 RBI, eight walks, and a .970 OPS during this span.

- RHP Sean Matson threw six strikeouts in four innings in his High-A debut on Wednesday night. The 2024 ninth-round pick out of Harvard now owns a 1.41 ERA in 21 appearances (six starts) across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg in his first professional season.

- RHP Jack Jasiak earned his 10th save of the season in 11 opportunities on Wednesday night. The 2022 12th-round pick out of South Florida is the only Midwest League pitcher with at least 10 saves and 50 strikeouts this season.

- INF Jose Devers went 1-for-4 with a double on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old leads the Midwest League with 40 extra-base hits and 26 doubles this year.

