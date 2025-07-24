Preciado's Four-Hit Night Leads Cubs Past Dragons 6-2

July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, OH - For a second straight night, the South Bend Cubs have come back to beat the Dayton Dragons on the road at Day Air Ballpark. It happened in almost identical fashion as Tuesday, where the Cubs went down by two runs in the 1st inning, and then scored the game's lone runs the rest of the way. On Wednesday night, South Bend scored six unanswered following the early deficit, winning 6-2.

The Cubs have now won back-to-back games after being swept on the weekend by the Beloit Sky Carp. Erian Rodriguez got the start for South Bend on Wednesday night, and allowed a Carlos Jorge triple and a Carlos Sanchez double for the two 1st inning runs. From there, Rodriguez kept the Dragons bats quiet.

South Bend cut the Dayton lead in half in the top of the 2nd, thanks to the first of four hits on the day for Reggie Preciado. Three of Preciado's hits were doubles, including the one that got South Bend on the board. It was the second four-hit game of Preciado's career, and he also drove in a season-best four RBI.

The next three RBI from Preciado came on one swing, when South Bend took their first lead on a bases clearing double up the third base line by the Panama native. Later in the inning, Cristian Hernandez doubled home Preciado for a four-run 4th inning.

Scraping across their final run of the game in the top of the 5th, South Bend took the 6-2 lead on a Miguel Useche RBI-groundout.

From there, the Cubs bullpen handled things the rest of the way. Rodriguez put himself in line for the victory with five innings of two-run baseball with five strikeouts. He has now won back-to-back starts.

Luis Rujano fired two shutout frames out of the South Bend bullpen, and Kenyi Perez recorded the final six outs to cap off the win.

With the victory, South Bend maneuvered its second-half record to an even 13-13 tally. Due to a loss by the West Division leading Beloit Sky Carp, South Bend moves to just 2.5 games back of the second-half playoff spot. The Quad Cities River Bandits also lost, so South Bend is only 1.5 games back of second place.

South Bend will look for three wins in a row on Thursday night when the Dragons host the Cubs again at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Kevin Valdez will make his Midwest League debut on the mound for South Bend.







