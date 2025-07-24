Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, July 24, 2025 l Game #90 (25)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (13-13, 35-57) at Dayton Dragons (7-17, 28-61)

RH Kevin Valdez (no record) vs. LH Nick Sando (1-2, 7.66)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Wednesday: South Bend 6, Dayton 2. For the second straight night, the Dragons scored two runs in the first inning but failed to score again. South Bend scored four in the fourth to take the lead. Dayton finished with nine hits including three by Ariel Almonte.

Best in Class: Day Air Ballpark finished first in a Newsweek fan poll selecting the "Best Single-A Ballpark." The Dragons currently rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in attendance per home date (7,740), trailing only Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Dragons have led the Single-A classification in attendance for each of their 24 years of operation.

Transactions: Pitcher Kenya Huggins has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona Beach, where he had gone 2-2, 3.69 in 18 games (15 starts).

Player Notes: Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 12 games with the Dragons, going 12 for 30 (.400) with an OPS of .908.

Draft Signings and Notes: The Reds have signed their top 14 selections and 16 of their top 17 in the 2025 draft including first round pick Steele Hall, a 17-year-old shortstop from Alabama. Every Reds true first round pick over the last 14 years has eventually played for the Dragons including the 2024 first rounder, Chase Burns, who is now with the Reds. The all-time list of first rounders to play for the Dragons includes Austin Kearns, Homer Bailey, Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco, Drew Stubbs, Nick Senzel, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, Nick Lodolo, and Matt McLain among others.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, July 25 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple (3-4, 6.58) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW

Saturday, July 26 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Even Aschenbeck (3-4, 2.97) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76)

Sunday, July 27 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







