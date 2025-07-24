Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night to host the Lake County Captains in the first game of a six-game series. The homestand starts with a Peanut-Free Night and includes a Fauxback Night, Harry Potter Night, Fang's Birthday, and an appearance by the Lake Winnebago Shantymen.

TUESDAY, JULY 29 at 6:40pm; Peanut-Free Night; Girls Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessey & Avenue Jewelers; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: Peanut-Free Night means there are no peanuts or peanut-based products allowed in the stadium. Plus, Neuroscience Group Field will be cleaned prior to the event to allow fans with peanut allergies to attend the game with confidence. It is also Girls Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessey and Avenue Jewelers featuring a special ticket package that includes a Sherpa Cross-Body Bag, a game ticket, and two drink vouchers. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 at 6:40pm; Fauxback Night with Bobbleboy Bobblehead giveaway presented by Cellcom: Last season, the Timber Rattlers answered the question, "What would the Timber Rattlers logo look like if it was unveiled in 1940?" This season, we are throwing it back again with a classic Fauxback Bobbleboy Bobblehead giveaway presented by Cellcom for the first 1,000 fans into the stadium. Players and coaches will wear some special Fauxback jerseys that will be up for bid in auctions at this link starting Tuesday at 10:00am and ending on Sunday, August 3. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

THURSDAY, JULY 31 at 6:40pm; Harry Potter Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Calling all Harry Potter Fans! This magical night is for you with a ticket package that includes a ticket to a game and a hat for whichever house you represent...whether that house is Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw ™, or Slytherin™. Players and coaches will wear some special Harry Potter-themed jerseys that will be up for bid in auctions at this link starting Tuesday at 10:00am and ending on Monday, August 4. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 at 6:40pm - Fang's Birthday with a pre-game kickball game, a food drive, and a Fang Kickball Jersey giveaway presented by Children's Wisconsin; Post-game Fireworks courtesy of Appleton Lathing; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Happy Birthday to Fang! The Timber Rattlers mascot is inviting you to join all his friends to celebrate his birthday! Bring a non-perishable food item for Fang's Food Drive to receive a birthday cupcake. Get to the stadium early for the pre-game mascot kickball game on the field and to make sure you are one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to receive a kickball jersey from Children's Wisconsin. Friday night fireworks are presented by Appleton Lathing with Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 at 6:40pm; Shantymen Night with Trapper Hat Giveaway presented by SCHEELS; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks presented by Sadoff Iron & Metal; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Lake Winnebago Shantymen return! Players and coaches will wear new Shantymen jerseys and caps for this game. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link starting at 10:00am on Tuesday and ending on Tuesday, August 5. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. SCHEELS presents a unique giveaway for the evening for the first 1,000 fans to attend the game, a Shantymen Trapper Hat that will keep you warm and very stylish this winter. After the game, enjoy a fireworks show presented by Sadoff Iron & Metal. Children twelve and under are allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3 at 1:10pm; Beverage Cooler Sling Giveaway presented by Boldt; Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan with Tumbler Ticket Package; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Boldt and the Timber Rattlers have a great giveaway to help keep you - and your beverages - cool for the rest of the summer. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a Beverage Cooler Sling for the final game of the homestand. There is also a package that includes a ticket to the game and a Brewers Sunday Tumbler available at this link. You can work up a thirst by getting on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman is scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch and be the guest shooter of the Bratzooka! Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Brewers Sunday jerseys during the game and be available after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

