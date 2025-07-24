John Michael Faile Blasts Home Run, Leads Dragons to 7-4 Win

July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - John Michael Faile hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-4 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night. A crowd of 7,466 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

For the third straight night, the Dragons took an early lead with a multi-run inning. After scoring two runs in the first inning both Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dragons scored three in the second inning. The rally started with back-to-back singles by Anthony Stephan and Carter Graham. After Jack Moss struck out, Ryan McCrystal hit a ground ball that was fielded by South Bend first baseman Brian Kalmer, but Kalmer's throw to the pitcher at first base was high and rolled to the dugout area. Stephan scored, Graham went to third, and McCrystal wound up at second. The next batter, Ariel Almonte, drove in Graham with a ground out to shortstop, and John Michael Faile followed with a run-scoring single to left-center to bring in McCrystal and make it 3-0.

The Cubs scored one run in the top of the third to make it 3-1, but the Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the third as Johnny Ascanio raced in from third on an error to make it 4-1.

South Bend's Carter Trice blasted a pair of home runs that brought the Cubs all the way back. Trice hit a solo homer in the fourth and a two-run shot in the top of the sixth to tie the game, 4-4.

But the Dragons regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a big inning. Jack Moss singled to start the rally and advanced from first to third on a double to left by Almonte. A balk brought in Moss to give the Dragons a 5-4 lead, and Faile followed with a two-run home run to left field to make it 7-4. The home run was the 10th of the year for Faile and his first in the Second Half season.

View the Faile home run here: https://www.facebook.com/dragonsbaseball/videos/991813612921415

In the seventh inning, Dayton center fielder Carlos Sanchez threw out a runner trying to advance from first to third on a single to help the Dragons out of the inning and hold the lead. Jimmy Romano entered the game to toss a perfect eighth inning.

Irvin Machuca came on to pitch the ninth. Machuca struck out the lead-off hitter before hitting a batter, then getting another strikeout, and issuing a walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate with two outs. Machuca notched a game-ending strikeout to record his third save.

Faile was thrilled to contribute to the Dragons win.

"It's just good to see a couple of them fall," Faile said. "It's been a rough couple of months. I'm trying not to go in to all that. I'm trying not to focus on the past. Just kind of stay where I'm at and continue to try and get better each and every day. The approach was simple today. Just kind of put my foot down and put the ball in play. Take all the thinking out of it and just go up there and do what I've been doing for the last 15, 20 years of my life."

The Dragons snapped an eight-game losing streak with the win. How can they build on this victory?

"Just keep showing up every day," said Faile. "It's been tough, it's been a tough year so far but we're not worried about it. We show up each and every day, do what we know how to do, and hopefully we build from that."

The Dragons collected eight hits. Faile had two hits including the home run and drove in three. Almonte had two hits for the third straight game.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-17, 29-61) host South Bend (13-14, 36-57) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Friday at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-5, 4.29) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: Friday's game will be televised over-the-air in the Miami Valley on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.