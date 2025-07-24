Pontooners Boat Race Sky Carp 9-2 with Six-Run Sixth, Earn Fifth-Straight Win
July 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Pontooners (49-42) (15-11) supplied six runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Beloit Sky Carp (45-47) (15-11) 9-2 on an 83-degree overcast Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
- Dodgers No. 2 prospect Zyhir Hope had a four-hit evening, starting things with an opposite-field solo home run in the first. It was Hope's 10th of the season. He would single and score after all three.
- Dodgers No. 15 prospect Eriq Swan struck out eight and went six innings, the third time this year he has achieved each feat. The right-hander struck out the last two he faced and permitted only one hit over his final four innings.
- After Beloit took a 2-1 lead in the second off a Jesus Hernandez two-run single, Great Lakes tallied the next eight.
- The sixth started with a Joe Vetrano walk and back-to-back one-out singles. Jordan Thompson 's led to a throwing error from shortstop Wilfredo Lara. A Carlos Rojas single knocked in Thompson. A Kendall George walk and Hope singled loaded the bases. Cameron Decker walked, Nick Maldonado balked, and Elijah Hainline singled to center to score two.
- Evan Shaw and Alex Makarewich combined for the final three innings, allowing no hits. Each earned a strikeout.
Rounding Things Out
The five-game winning streak is the best stretch of 2025 for Great Lakes.
Up Next
Pontooners weekend continues tomorrow, Friday, July 25th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Tomorrow features Pontooners jerseys and Yacht Rock music presented by Sugar Springs Marine. It is a Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
