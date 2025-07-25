Dragons Limit Cubs to Two Hits in 4-1 Dayton Victory

Dayton, Ohio -Dayton pitchers Luke Hayden, Dylan Simmons, and Brian Edgington combined to allow just two hits as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 4-1 on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series with Dayton winning the last two.

The Dragons stole six bases in the game, their highest total since August 25, 2024. Carlos Jorge became the first Dayton player to steal three bases in a game this season.

A crowd of 7,874 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took the lead with two runs in the third inning and never surrendered their advantage. John Michael Faile opened the third with a line drive double down the right field line and Victor Acosta bunted Faile to third. Carlos Jorge's sacrifice fly drove in Faile to make it 1-0 with two outs. Carlos Sanchez re-started the rally with a single to left field and Carter Graham singled to center. After Yerlin Confidan walked to load the bases, Peyton Stovall drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run and make it 2-0.

The Dragons added another run in the fourth when Faile singled, stole second for the first steal in his Dragons career, and scored on Jorge's two-out single to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Luke Hayden, the Dayton starter, sailed through the first five innings without allowing a run. Hayden got one out in the sixth to give him his longest outing of the year, allowing a run in the inning before being replaced by Dylan Simmons, who finished the frame and stranded a runner as the Dragons led 3-1.

Dayton closed out the scoring in the bottom of the sixth when Faile walked, Acosta was hit by a pitch, and Jorge reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Faile scored his third run of the game on Sanchez's ground out to make it 4-1.

Simmons retired all five batters he faced before giving way to Brian Edgington to start the eighth. Edgington worked two perfect innings to record his first save, striking out four. The Dragons bullpen duo of Simmons and Edgington combined to retire all 11 batters they faced.

The Dragons collected 11 hits. Faile, Jorge, Graham, Stovall, and Ryan McCrystal all had two.

Hayden (2-5) was credited with the win. He worked five and one-third innings, allowing two hits and one run with four walks while matching a season-high with seven strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-17, 30-61) host South Bend (13-15, 36-58) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Adam Serwinowski (1-6, 4.76) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

