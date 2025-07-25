TinCaps Walked-off Once Again on the Road

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't hold off the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) in Friday night's 4-3 10th-inning loss.

Fort Wayne (15-13, 46-47) starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 14 Padres prospect) looked sharp, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run. The right-hander has gone five or more innings in three of his last four starts and struck out three while allowing five hits.

Ty Langenberg opposed Lowe on the mound for Cedar Rapids (15-12, 55-38) and matched him every step of the way. The righty worked six frames and allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven.

Two-way player Sean Barnett drove in the first run of the contest in the fourth inning on an RBI single to left field. The two-way player finished the night going 2-for-4 and has a hit in his last three games played.

The Kernels clubbed a pair of solo home runs in the fifth and eighth frames off the bats of Andy Lugo and Justin Connell that put them ahead 2-1 entering the ninth.

Second baseman Ryan Jackson worked a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to tie the game before the 'Caps grabbed the lead in the 10th on an RBI single from Rosman Verdugo (No. 27 Padres prospect), who scored Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect).

In the bottom of the inning, Kyle DeBarge (No. 8 Twins prospect) acted as the hero once again for Cedar Rapids, delivering a walk-off single to left field to end the contest. Four of the last seven games for the Kernels have been walk-off victories, as they took down Fort Wayne the same way Wednesday afternoon.

