Nine Unanswered Runs Propel Chiefs over Whitecaps

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - On a fireworks night at Dozer Park, the Peoria Chiefs' offense lit up the scoreboard with nine unanswered runs to take down the West Michigan Whitecaps, 9-5, on Thursday.

Trailing 5-0 through the first two innings, the Chiefs stormed back with a relentless offensive attack that started in the third inning and never let up.

In the third inning, Michael Curialle started the comeback with a leadoff single and a stolen base, then came around to score on a single from Jon Jon Gazdar. Tre Richardson followed with a double to left, scoring Gazdar to make it 5-2. Ryan Campos capped the rally with an RBI double to center field, bringing home Richardson and cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Two innings later, Peoria took the lead. With two outs and Gazdar aboard, Campos ripped another double, this one to right field, to make it a one-run game. After a walk and hit batter loaded the bases, Graysen Tarlow delivered a clutch two-run single to right, giving the Chiefs a 6-5 advantage.

Peoria kept piling on. In the sixth inning, Anyelo Encarnacion launched a towering solo home run to left field to push the lead to 7-5. Encarnacion, called up to Peoria earlier in the week, appeared in 24 games for the Chiefs last season.

The scoring continued in the seventh inning. Chase Adkison drove in a run with a single to make it 8-5, then came around to score on an RBI double from Won-Bin Cho to cap the nine-run outburst.

Peoria's bullpen was lights out. Right-handers Tyler Bradt, Tanner Jacobson, and Benjamin Arias combined for 7 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, scattering five hits and striking out six. Jacobson earned the win, striking out four over 2 2/3 innings to notch his fifth victory of the year and lower his ERA to 3.00. Dating back to Wednesday, the Peoria bullpen has not allowed a run over its last 13 2/3 innings.

Nine of the ten Peoria hitters recorded a hit in the game, with Jon Jon Gazdar, Tre Richardson, and Ryan Campos each collecting two in the win.

The Chiefs will look to tie the series at two games a piece on Friday evening, with right-hander Jose Davila slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Chiefs will celebrate Christmas in July at the ballpark, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates to receive a Santa hat.







