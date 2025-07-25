Judkins Gem Ends Nuts' Skid

EASTLAKE, OH - Grant Judkins whiffed seven in six scoreless innings to help the Lansing Lugnuts (12-16, 48-46) end a six-game losing streak, topping the Lake County Captains (15-13, 50-44), 5-3, on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Lugnuts had not won since before the All-Star Break, losing a three-game series at home to West Michigan and the first three games of their six-game series at Lake County.

But Judkins reversed their fortunes with his fifth quality start of the year, limiting the Captains to three walks, a Jacob Cozart fifth inning single and a Maick Collado sixth inning single, while coming one strikeout from matching his season high.

Meanwhile, the Nuts' offense had scored exactly two runs in each of the first three games of the series, but plated three in the third off Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson and two in the eighth off Kyle Scott.

Ralphy Velazquez cracked a three-run homer in the eighth off Wander Guante to end the shutout bid, but Mark Adamiak struck out Jacob Cozart to end the eighth and then worked a perfect ninth for his league-leading 16th save.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 4-for-5 with four singles in the win, following up a three-hit game on Wednesday.

Right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha looks to continue the Lugnuts' momentum, facing Captains southpaw Jackson Humphries on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Two games remain in the series before the Lugnuts return home from July 29-August 3 to host Cedar Rapids. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







