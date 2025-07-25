Dragons Beat Cubs, 4-1, to Tie Series

Dayton, OH - Since winning the first two games of this week's series in Dayton, the South Bend Cubs have dropped back-to-back games at the hands of the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark. Dayton has scored the game's first runs in all four games this week, and tonight debated South Bend 4-1 to even up this six-game set.

Following an-hour-and-five-minute rain delay to get the night started, Brooks Caple got the start for the Cubs, while Luke Hayden was the starting pitcher for Dayton. Hayden, the Bloomington, Indiana native, and former Indiana State Sycamores right-hander, looked sharp in 5.1 innings and was the game's winning pitcher. Caple worked a 1-2-3 top of the 1st, and stranded two runners on for Dayton in the 2nd.

The 3rd inning saw the Dragons score the game's first runs, thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI and a bases loaded walk. The Dragons added a tally in the bottom of the 4th on a Carlos Jorge single.

South Bend got on the board first in the top of the 6th when Cristian Hernandez singled against Hayden, and later scored on a wild pitch. That run was answered immediately by Dayton, when they plated their fourth run via an RBI-groundout.

In the first two games of the series, South Bend was able to score nine runs and six runs, respectively, in comeback fashion to win on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Dayton pitching staff over the last two days has been able to lock down leads and finish off wins.

Out of the Cubs bullpen on Friday, Evan Taylor's consecutive scoreless inning streak of nine straight frames came to an end. But the lefty still worked 2.1 innings of one-run baseball with two strikeouts. Grayson Moore also fired two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

The Dragons left a multitude of baserunners on the base paths, leaving 12 men on base, and going 2/13 with runners in scoring position.

South Bend will try to grab the series lead back on Saturday night when they square off against the Dragons in game five of the series. Dayton-area native Kenten Egbert will make the start for the Cubs, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.







