Dragons Beat Cubs, 4-1, to Tie Series
July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
Dayton, OH - Since winning the first two games of this week's series in Dayton, the South Bend Cubs have dropped back-to-back games at the hands of the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark. Dayton has scored the game's first runs in all four games this week, and tonight debated South Bend 4-1 to even up this six-game set.
Following an-hour-and-five-minute rain delay to get the night started, Brooks Caple got the start for the Cubs, while Luke Hayden was the starting pitcher for Dayton. Hayden, the Bloomington, Indiana native, and former Indiana State Sycamores right-hander, looked sharp in 5.1 innings and was the game's winning pitcher. Caple worked a 1-2-3 top of the 1st, and stranded two runners on for Dayton in the 2nd.
The 3rd inning saw the Dragons score the game's first runs, thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI and a bases loaded walk. The Dragons added a tally in the bottom of the 4th on a Carlos Jorge single.
South Bend got on the board first in the top of the 6th when Cristian Hernandez singled against Hayden, and later scored on a wild pitch. That run was answered immediately by Dayton, when they plated their fourth run via an RBI-groundout.
In the first two games of the series, South Bend was able to score nine runs and six runs, respectively, in comeback fashion to win on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Dayton pitching staff over the last two days has been able to lock down leads and finish off wins.
Out of the Cubs bullpen on Friday, Evan Taylor's consecutive scoreless inning streak of nine straight frames came to an end. But the lefty still worked 2.1 innings of one-run baseball with two strikeouts. Grayson Moore also fired two shutout innings with three strikeouts.
The Dragons left a multitude of baserunners on the base paths, leaving 12 men on base, and going 2/13 with runners in scoring position.
South Bend will try to grab the series lead back on Saturday night when they square off against the Dragons in game five of the series. Dayton-area native Kenten Egbert will make the start for the Cubs, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.
Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2025
- Dragons Beat Cubs, 4-1, to Tie Series - South Bend Cubs
- Velazquez Homers in Oat Milkers' 5-3 Loss to Lugnuts - Lake County Captains
- Rodriguez Collects 7K in 5-1/3 Scoreless Innings for No Decision - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Five-Run Seventh Powers Bandits to Second-Straight Win over Rattlers - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Five-Run Seventh Powers Bandits to Second-Straight Win over Rattlers - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Whitecaps-Chiefs Suspended in 5th Inning - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Judkins Gem Ends Nuts' Skid - Lansing Lugnuts
- DeBarge's 10th Inning Single Lifts Kernels to Fourth Straight Win in Walk-off Fashion, 4-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sky Carp Drop Fourth Straight - Beloit Sky Carp
- Chiefs-Whitecaps Suspended Friday - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Limit Cubs to Two Hits in 4-1 Dayton Victory - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Walked-off Once Again on the Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Crowell Cruises to Eight K's, Pontooners Sail to 5-1 Win and Sixth Straight Victory - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 25 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Peschl Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains' Strong Hitting and Pitching Defeat Lugnuts 8-2 - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Win Thursday Night Pitcher's Duel on the Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Drop Thursday Contest to Chiefs - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Nine Unanswered Runs Propel Chiefs over Whitecaps - Peoria Chiefs
- Vazquez's Three Hits Propel Bandits' Win over Timber Rattlers - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.