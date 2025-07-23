Cubs Offense Sparks in 9-2 Comeback Win at Dayton

Dayton, OH - After the South Bend Cubs were swept by the Beloit Sky Carp at Four Winds Field over the weekend, it was time for the clubhouse to press the reset button following one total run scored in the previous three games. The mental reset and off day helped South Bend, as the Cubs opened up their six-game series in Dayton with a 9-2 victory over the Dragons.

Tuesday night's game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton started in a similar way to the last three for the Cubs. It was Dayton on the board first quickly in the bottom of the 1st, thanks to three singles and three stolen bases. South Bend starter Connor Schultz fought through the adversity though, and helped the Cubs strand five total Dragons on base from the 2nd through 4th innings. Dayton left the bases loaded to end the 3rd.

On the mound for Dayton, right-hander Jose Montero put together five shutout innings. After he gave up five runs in 1.2 innings last start against Beloit, Montero worked five scoreless for the second time in the last three weeks. His first three innings of the night were perfect, and the Cubs left two men on base in both the 4th and 5th innings.

With Schultz keeping South Bend in the game, the Cubs bats came alive in the back end of the game. Thanks to a two-out rally in the top of the 6th, and a Dragons pitching change, South Bend took the lead, and never let it go.

Against Dayton pitcher Will Cannon, the big rally started with a Carter Trice walk, and an Edgar Alvarez single. Alvarez put together his second four-hit game of the season, and the second of his career. Ariel Armas doubled home Trice, cutting the Dayton lead in half. Following an Ivan Brethowr base-on-balls, Rafael Morel cleared the balls via a double off the left field wall. In a blink, South Bend led 4-2.

After Schultz departed, Evan Taylor was the first man out of the Cubs bullpen to work with the lead. He would defend it brilliantly, working a season-best three hitless and scoreless innings.

In the 7th, South Bend scored three more, and once again, all with two outs. Cristian Hernández started this rally with a single, followed by another Trice walk, and another Alvarez hit. Armas doubled again, and both he and Morel wrapped up their days with three RBI each.

In the 8th, Morel doubled again to start the inning, and Brian Kalmer launched his fourth home run of the season to make it 9-2.

Taylor wrapped up his three innings, earning the win. Vince Reilly tossed a shutout 8th, and in the 9th, Johzan Oquendo locked down the final three outs for the win.

With the victory, and thanks to a first-place Beloit loss, South Bend gains a game in the West Division. Heading into tomorrow, South Bend will be just 3.5 games back of first place. Game two of this week's series gets going at 7:05 PM on Wednesday night, with right-hander Erian Rodriguez on the mound.







