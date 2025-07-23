Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Holiday Lights - A Walk-Through Event
July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are excited to debut a new holiday experience for Northeast Wisconsin, " Timber Rattlers Holiday Lights - A Walk-Through Event." Running from Friday, November 14 through Saturday, January 3, this festive celebration will transform Neuroscience Group Field with over one million lights and a variety of seasonal activities. Presented in partnership with Midwest Restoration, WE Energies, Renewal by Andersen and Fox Communities Credit Union, this event promises a magical experience for families and fans of all ages.
"We are extremely excited to bring this Holiday Lights experience to the Fox Cities community," said Ryan Moede, Vice President of Business Operations for the Timber Rattlers. "This provides another opportunity for our fans to head back out to the ballpark during the winter season and enjoy a very unique experience."
One million holiday lights will be on display in the ballpark - on the field, in the seating area, on the concourse - with a synchronized music and lights show scheduled to take place approximately every twenty minutes. The performance will feature a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.
Other activities for guests include roasting s'mores at firepits located on the first base concourse and enjoying special holiday food creations and winter cocktails. There will also be photo opportunities with Santa's sleigh and a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.
Children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa, go on a stadium-wide scavenger hunt, and ride our holiday train.
The hours for the walk-through event are from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Monday through Friday and from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Holiday Light Show is open every night from November 14 through January 3 except for the following nights:
Monday, November 17 Monday, November 24 Monday, December 1 Monday, December 8 Wednesday, December 24
Ticket prices are $12 in November or $13 in December and January. Children two and under are admitted free. The Left Field Lofts will be heated and available for groups to rent out for a night with hot chocolate and Christmas Cookies included for $200.
Tickets for the nightly holiday event will go on sale in early fall. Individuals or businesses can currently purchase a Holiday Lights Voucher Book for $200 which contains 20 undated Holiday Lights voucher tickets good for any night at this link. A portion of all tickets sold during this event will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities for the event can reach out to Timber Rattlers staff.
