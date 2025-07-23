TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 23 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Wednesday, July 23, 2025

- Right-Handed Pitcher Clark Candiotti reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-11, 45-45) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (13-11, 53-37)

Wednesday, July 23 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 1:05 PM | Game 91 of 131

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Hall (3-3, 5.05 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps dialled up the long ball twice in Tuesday night's 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

ANOTHER KOENIG CLASSIC: Following a pair of base hits, TinCaps starter Ian Koenig retired 17 of the next 19 batters faced to end his five-shutout innings on Tuesday. Giving up three hits and two walks while striking out two, Koenig is on his best stretch of starts this season. The appearance comes off a pair of quality starts for the 24-year-old. In July, Koenig's 1.04 ERA (2 ER, 17.1 IP) is 3rd in the Midwest League amongst arms with at least 15 innings pitched. His three walks are the fewest allowed by an arm who has thrown as many frames.

THE RETURN OF THE CANDY MAN: Fort Wayne right-hander Clark Candiotti makes his return to the mound on Wednesday after being placed on the IL in mid-June. The former Arizona Wildcat last pitched on June 11 at home against South Bend, where his start was cut short to one inning due to the injury. This will be Candiotti's second start against Cedar Rapids this season, as he worked 4 2/3 frames at Parkview Field on May 22, where he struck out a season-high nine. His 30.3 K% is third on the team this season.

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins continued his historic scoreless streak Tuesday, securing his seventh save in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in his last 30 innings across his previous 23 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the longest in franchise history. The mark broke Colby Blueberg's previous record (28 IP) from 2015 after two scoreless innings on Saturday. Hawkins has a 1.58 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while opponents are batting just .126 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Following a two-strikeout ninth inning, Hawkins has struck out 11 of the last 17 batters he's faced (64.7%). Across the streak, he has struck out 41 with a .102 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for 4th in the league in wins (7) and saves (7), and appearances (29). He is third amongst Midwest League relievers with 56 strikeouts. His 36.7 K% is third amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

SOLID STARTERS: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 16 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks second in the Midwest League in ERA (3.06), WHIP (1.21), innings pitched (79 1/3), walks allowed (22), K/BB ratio (3.05), and wins (5) while leading the league with five quality starts.

BACK TO THE CITY OF FIVE SEASONS: For the first time since 2018, the Fort Wayne Tincaps return to Veterans Memorial Stadium to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. After splitting a six-game set at home between May 20 and May 25, it is the first time Fort Wayne and Cedar Rapids have had a home-and-home season series since 2009.

HOLDING CHARGE: While three games back of West Michigan for the division lead, the TinCaps are still a half-game above Great Lakes for the second-half East Division playoff spot. Fort Wayne has not made the Midwest League playoffs since winning the second-half title in 2023 and twice in the last eight seasons.

MUTANTE MADNESS: Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries has hits in five of his last six games, going 7 for his last 24. He has seven extra-base hits and nine runs driven in across 12 games, including his seventh home run of the season on Sunday. On Saturday, De Vries drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning with an RBI double. It is the 3rd time this season De Vries has had the game-winning hit in the 9th inning or later.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads Minor League Baseball in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 41 free passes in the last 41 games, which includes four three-walk showings. Across the stretch, he has walked 23.4% of the time. Verdugo has 28 walks in his last 24 games. The 20-year-old is now 3rd in the Midwest League with 56 walks, and is tied for 10th in home runs following his 11th of the season on Tuesday.

KATCHING KARP: TinCap outfielder Braedon Karpathios went 2-for-5 in Tuesday night's victory. The 22-year-old collected his 16th double of the season in the seventh inning, giving him his third multi-hit game in his last four. The lone game where he did not pick up a hit, he drew three walks on Sunday against Lake County. It is his third three-walk performance, the second time this month (July 2 vs. Lansing). Karpathios has 13 hits in his last seven games (13-for-29) and has driven in 10 runs in that stretch.







