Whitecaps Ambush Chiefs in 9-4 Win

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored nine times over the first three innings Wednesday, including six times in the top of the third to race past the Chiefs 9-4 at Dozer Park.

After Chiefs right-hander Gerardo Salas recorded the first two outs in the opening frame, a hit by pitch put runners on the corners. Izaac Pacheco followed with a single to center to give West Michigan a 1-0 lead. Austin Murr then lifted a fly ball to right that was dropped, allowing two more runs to score and extending the lead to 3-0. The error ended the night for Salas, who was pulled after 2/3 of an inning. Only one of his three runs were earned.

Right-hander Hunter Hayes took over in relief and recorded the final out of the first inning. He followed with a perfect second, retiring the Whitecaps in order, before running into trouble in the third. After a leadoff double, Hayes retired the next two batters, but West Michigan strung together five consecutive hits, capped off by a two-run triple from Seth Stephenson, to break the game open. The Whitecaps plated six runs in the frame to extend their lead to 9-0. Jawilme Ramirez entered and recorded the final out of the inning to stop the bleeding.

Whitecaps right-hander Rayner Castillo cruised through four scoreless innings before encountering trouble in the fifth inning. After a leadoff single from Tre Richardson, Brayden Jobert followed with a two-run homer to left field, his second in as many days, to put the Chiefs on the board and cut the deficit to 9-2. Jobert finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Peoria's bullpen held the line the rest of the way. Right-handers Jawilme Ramirez, Mason Burns, and Randel Clemente punched out 10 batters over six shutout innings. Burns was especially sharp, fanning five of the eight batters he faced. Clemente extended his scoreless streak to 7 1/3 innings since his promotion to High-A.

Anyelo Encarnacion drove in his first High-A run of the season in the bottom of the ninth. His RBI groundout created the final margin of 9-4.

Whitecaps reliever Freddy Pacheco, who appeared in 65 games with the Chiefs across the 2019 and 2021 seasons, earned the win for West Michigan.

The series continues Thursday from Dozer Park. Right-hander Jason Savacool will go for his fourth win in his seventh High-A start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Chiefs will take the field as the Perros Bomberos de Peoria as part of "Copa de la Diversión," presented in part by Stone Brewing.







