Wagner Walk-Off Double Finishes Six Unanswered in Comeback 6-5 10-Inning Win

July 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (48-42) (14-11) stormed back, scoring six unanswered runs, punctuated by a Logan Wagner walk-off double to down the Beloit Sky Carp (45-46) (15-10) 6-5 in 10 innings on an 87-degree sunny Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Christian Romero took over in the fifth inning and retired the first 15 he faced. The right-hander went six innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit. He punched out two in the tenth inning and stranded two on.

- In the tenth, with the ghost runner on second, Logan Wagner came through. His double was whacked to deep right-center beyond the reach of Beloit centerfielder Emaarion Boyd, who was playing at medium depth.

- The Sky Carp scored the first five runs, three in the first. Yiddi Cappe had the first of two RBI singles, and Gage Miller drove in two with the first of his two doubles on the night. Cappe in the third inning singled, stole two bases, and scored on an error. In the fifth, Cappe made it 5-0 with an RBI single. It ousted Loons' starter Maddux Bruns, who went a season-best four innings.

- Great Lakes' big inning came in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Thompson doubled, Zyhir Hope singled, and Logan Wagner lined an RBI single to left field. After a strikeout, Joe Vetrano walked to load the bases. Cameron Decker came through driving a 2-2 pitch up the left-field line for a bases-clearing two-bagger.

- Kendall George scored the tying run and game-winning run on a historic night. George in the eighth singled aboard and stole second and third base. The second swipe was his 50th of the season. He became the fastest Loon to 50 stolen bases in a single season, doing it in 76 games. It surpassed the previous record set by Dee Strange-Gordon in 2009, who reached 50 in his 89th game.

Rounding Things Out

It was the Loons' second walk-off of 2025. Last season, they had three walk-off winners against the Sky Carp. Four of the previous seven games against Beloit have been walk-offs for Great Lakes.

Up Next

Great Lakes goes for a season-best fifth straight win tomorrow, Thursday, July 24th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. We kick off Great Lakes Pontooners weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine. The Loons will transform into the Pontooners. It is a Thirsty Thursday, brought to you by JP O'Sullivan, as well as the annual Beer Run, in partnership with The Rock Station Z93. Register at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.